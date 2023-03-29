The Madison County Wrestling Program held its annual awards banquet March 23 with several players receiving awards.
The Madison County Wrestling Program held its annual awards banquet March 23 with several players receiving awards.
Those honored included:
MADISON COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
•Most Improved: Ja Hopkins
•Jr. Red Raider Award: Brody Drake
•Coaches Award: Douglas Ray
•Most Outstanding Wrestler: TJ Morgan
•Most Outstanding Wrestler: Landon Barrett
MADSION COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
•Most Improved: Will Hartlage
•Most Improved: Bryer Autry
•Rookie of the Year: Caiden Mize
•Red Raider Award: Toby House
•Gut-check Award: Reese Braswell
•Female Most Outstanding Wrestler: Jocye Byers
•Male Most Outstanding Wrestler: Jace Jachimski
Beast of the Feast winner: Toby House
Season Awards
•Most wins: Jace Jachimski, 44
•Best winning percentage: Jace Jachimski, 82 percent
•Fastest fall (pin): Brodie Hawks, 21 seconds, 12/17/2022
•Most tournament falls (pins); Bryer Autry, 4, 1/28/2022
•Fastest fall post season: Andrew Fairchild, 30 seconds
