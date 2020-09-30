Madison County head coach Chris Smith says there’s one key thing his Red Raiders must do this week when they host Monroe — hold onto the ball.
“You can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win a football game,” he said.
Madison County struggled with turnovers this past week in a 44-13 loss at Stephens County.
The 1-2 Red Raiders will need better ball control to knock off 2-1 Monroe at home Friday. The Purple Hurricanes bounced back from a season-opening 21-20 loss to Loganville with a 28-14 win over Walnut Grove and a 13-9 win over Morgan County. Madison County fell in its season opener to Habersham Central, downed Apalachee, then lost last Friday to Stephens County.
Smith said he’s studied film of Monroe this week.
“They’re very athletic; they run the ball well and are well coached on both sides of the ball,” he said.
Madison County could never get in sync in Toccoa. The Red Raiders gave up two first quarter scores and never climbed back into the game.
“We did some good things at times; we just weren’t consistent,” said Smith. “We played well in spurts. We just have to take care of the ball and play with intensity and enthusiasm.”
Smith said he was impressed with Dayton Gresham’s efforts Friday, noting that the senior fullback did well handling linebacker duties, too.
“He really got after it,” said the coach.
Though Madison County struggled with turnovers, the Red Raiders took the ball from the Indians, too. Kiya Hubbard recovered a fumble. Cole Hillsman and Cooper Brown both picked off passes. The Red Raiders snuffed out a fake punt by Stephens County and took over on downs.
Brown threw two touchdown passes on the night, connecting with Ty Chapel for a 28-yard score in the third quarter, with Tyler Wright converting on the extra point. Brown hit Martavian Cooper for a 74-yard score in the fourth quarter, but a bad center-holder exchange led to a failed PAT.
The Red Raiders were without three players Friday, including two starting offensive linemen, due to coronavirus quarantines. But Smith said that no players were quarantined as of Tuesday.
