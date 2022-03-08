Madison County arms and gloves are doing the trick, but the bats haven’t been getting it done, according to Red Raider head baseball coach Chad Gillespie.
“Defensively, we’re playing very good baseball,” said Gillespie, whose team won its first four games of the season but has dropped its past five. “I think we have eight errors on the year, which for a high school baseball team is upper tier. We’re pitching the ball really well. But we’re getting guys in scoring position and then we’re just not doing our job to knock those guys in… No excuses. It’s tough to hit a round ball with a round bat and hit it square. But we got to do a better job.”
Madison County dropped three games last week, all to teams ranked in the top five in the state in their classifications. The Red Raiders fell 4-1 last Tuesday to South Forsyth (8-1), then lost to Franklin County (4-4) and Cherokee Bluff (7-2) Thursday and Friday, both by a 3-2 margin.
After a nine-game non-region start to the season against some of the best teams in the state, the Red Raiders turn their attention to the Region 8-AAAA season, facing Jefferson this week in a three-game series.
“We feel we are prepared; the kids feel like they’re prepared,” said Gillespie. “We faced competition that is at or above the level the teams our region will play at. We’ve been in close ballgames. We kind of know what we do when we have a little pressure on us. And I think we’re poised to really make a run at this thing and really do something special.”
Madison County was slated to host Jefferson (5-5) Tuesday, then play a doubleheader at Jefferson Friday, weather permitting.
“Their (Jefferson’s) field doesn’t drain very well, so there’s a potential we may play on Saturday,” said the coach.
Gillespie said his team’s pitching has been solid, noting that only two teams have scored more than five runs against the Red Raiders.
“We’re facing some pretty good offensive lineups and we’re not giving up runs,” he said.
He praised the pitching of Tristan Poss, who has a 1.34 ERA in 15.2 innings.
“Tristan has done a great job on the mound for us,” he said. “He’s started three games for us and only given up six hits.”
The coach also said second baseman Cole Hillsman, who is batting .400 with a .486 on base percentage, has been stellar in the leadoff spot for Madison County.
“He’s doing his job getting on base,” said the coach. “We just have to do our job and knock him in.”
Against South Forsyth last week, Hillsman led the team, going 2-for-3 and driving in Madison County’s only run. Austin Towe had a hit and scored the only run. Connor Smith pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs, five hits and no walks while fanning five.
Franklin County scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first inning Thursday and held on to win, 3-2, despite being outhit by the Red Raiders, six to two. Hillsman and Cooper McFarlin both led Madison County with two hits apiece. Hillsman doubled twice. Shane Little was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Chris Wilbanks started the game, giving up three runs, only one earned, while Stephen Brooks pitched five and two-thirds innings of shutout ball in relief, allowing two hits and three walks, while striking out three.
Cherokee Bluff took an early 2-0 lead Friday night against the Red Raiders, but Madison County answered with a run in the bottom of the third and another in the fifth, but the visiting Bears scored a run in the top of the seventh to take the win.
Hillsman again led the Red Raiders, going 2-for-3 and scoring both of the team’s runs. Poss fanned seven batters in five innings, giving up two runs, but only one earned.
Madison County will be back home Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. versus East Hall (4-3).
