Madison County will face yet another Hall County school Friday, the third in a row, but they’ll be back home after back-to-back road trips.
East Hall (4-4) rolls into Danielsville Friday at 7 p.m. to take on the Red Raiders (2-6).
“They’re just like most every other team we’ve seen; they spread the ball and throw it around,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “They have a good quarterback and wideouts. They try to outscore you.”
East Hall has put up 40-plus points in three of its four wins this year, but the Vikings are coming off a 48-7 loss to North Oconee last week.
Smith and his squad suffered a similar setback last week, falling to Flowery Branch, 49-7, on the road.
Madison County managed 201 yards on the ground, including 75 from Dayton Gresham, who also had six tackles on defense. Gresham also had the team’s lone score on the night, a nine-yard fourth quarter run.
“We started the way I wanted,” said Smith. “We took the ball and sustained a long drive and took about seven minutes off the clock."
But the drive stalled. The Red Raiders moved the ball on their second drive, but failed to convert on a third-and-one situation. And Smith said that’s when he felt the momentum shifted significantly to the Vikings.
The coach praised the play of his offensive line, noting that Chandler Phillips graded out at 93 percent and Ethan Bond graded out at 92 percent. He also said Eli Akins, Drew Brown, Vincente Abarca and Breeze Scoggins did well up front.
Madison County suffered injuries in the game to Bo Turner and Logan Selk.
“We had to shift some bodies around,” he said.
Smith said that his team can produce on offense.
“We’re not doing bad offensively,” he said. “We just need to maintain drives. We have a great opportunity to go out and get a win Friday night.”
The Red Raiders face the Vikings Friday, then close the season Nov. 20 at home versus undefeated Jefferson.
