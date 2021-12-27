The season hit its intermission — Christmas break.
Now, it’s back on the court. Dan Lampe’s Red Raiders play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 against Commerce at home. The Red Raiders defeated the 1-8 Tigers 39-32 Nov. 23 on the road.
Madison County (3-8) then travels to Cedar Shoals (8-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, before hosting Flowery Branch (4-6) at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and visiting Stephens County (0-11) at 4 p.m. Jan. 8.
The Red Raiders will try to bounce back from a 59-42 loss to Hart County (5-6) on Dec. 22. Madison County led that game in the third quarter, then the visiting Bulldogs pressed the Red Raiders into repeated mistakes. The Red Raiders led Hart County 22-19 at the half but were outscored 23-11 in the decisive third quarter.
“We had the lead and then they went zone press and we just freaked out,” said Lampe, who noted that Kyrsten Watts, who is out for three-to-four weeks with an ankle injury, had been instrumental in helping the team break the zone press before her injury.
He said others will have to step into that role.
“We’ve got to give other people opportunities to be in the spot Kyrsten is and have people comfortable in their new role in breaking it,” said Lampe. “We’ve got the ability. It’s not a problem. It’s just getting a day of practice. One day of practice would get you ready for it.”
The coach said his team had been doing well handling pressure prior to the Hart County game.
“I really felt like we got to a point where, OK, we can put all this pressure stuff behind us,” he said. “We can handle pressure. We did well against pressure against Jefferson and North Oconee. We actually did well against Elbert; we handled their pressure.”
Despite the disappointment of the Hart County game, Lampe said his team has shown overall improvement since the season began.
“We’ve improved a lot,” said Lampe. “The good thing is I see our trend line getting better.”
The coach said his team needs to play good defense to compete in the second half of the season.
“Overall, we just have to play better defense,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing a matchup zone, 2-3 zone or man to man.”
He said the break in action is good for his team.
“We can come back renewed and get ready for the real push,” said Lampe.
Tiffany Wilson led the team against Hart County with 14 points. Other scorers included Mallory Bates, 8; Janiah Borders, 6; Kate Bray, 6; Kelsie Gresham, 5; Jordyn Jones, 2; and Jordyn Hall, 2.
