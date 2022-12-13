Saturday was time to go “old school.” The Red Raiders paid tribute to the 1988 Madison County boys’ state championship team, then faced an old-time rival, Hart County, in a raucous environment, taking care of business and downing the Bulldogs, 62-46.
“It was great to honor the ‘88 team playing against Hart County who was their biggest rival that year,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird, whose team improved to 7-1. “So that was a little bit of extra pressure to make sure you play well in front of those guys, and we handled that pretty well.”
Hart County started out strong on the glass and pulled out to an early lead against the Red Raiders, led by 6’7” power forward Tahj Johnson, a Division 1 prospect, who gave Madison County trouble in the Red Raiders’ season-opening, 70-65, overtime win over the Bulldogs Nov. 17.
But Madison County, Class AAAA’s fifth-ranked team, neutralized Johnson for much of the game, limiting him to 13 points on the night.
“He (Johnson) probably had more than 13 shots to get that 13,” said Bird. “Guys like that are going to get some and you just want to make them work as hard as they can to get them, and I felt like we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
Bird said the team showed Johnson some different looks defensively.
“We put different bodies on him,” said the coach. “He’s a tough matchup. He’s 6’7” and it’s not like he’s a rail. And he can handle the ball. He can shoot it a little bit. Vick (Hajdu) started on him, Grant Smith and then Chris Rhodes did an outstanding job on him. Proud of those guys.”
The Red Raiders led 31-22 at the half and extended that lead to 45-29 after three quarters.
Bird said both teams showed defensive grit.
“I thought it was a great defensive effort on both ends,” he said. “I’ll give them credit. I thought they really gave us problems defensively. They made us really work for it harder than a lot of teams have so far. But we did the same thing. I thought early on they really hurt us offensive rebounding in the first quarter. And when they took that early lead it was because they were getting second shots and we kind of settled down and made sure we played our assignments well and held them to one shot and they really had a hard time scoring on us when we did that.”
Jay Carruth led Madison County with 23 points, followed by Mason Smith with 20, Grant Smith with 10, Chris Rhodes with seven and Casen Duggins with two.
Bird said Carruth has been on fire. The junior point guard finished the week with 64 points in three games.
“Jay is playing at a high level and Hart County’s plan was as soon as he thought about driving, they were collapsing on him,” said Bird. “And they made him work for those 23. He’s going to get to the basket. He’s also an unbelievable rebounder.”
Madison County now turns its attention to North Oconee (7-1). The two teams will face off in Danielsville Friday at 8:30 p.m.
“North Oconee has lost one game; they’re very good,” said Bird. “They beat Seckinger by 38 last night. That’s going to be a big game for us. Every game in our sub-region is big. North Oconee is good. Walnut Grove is good. Seckinger beat us. Cedar Shoals has played a tough schedule. They’re no easy task.”
Bird said he expects the crowd to show up Friday in the Red Raider gym and be a factor against the Titans.
“The community is talking about how exciting it is to watch our guys play and how hard they play,” he said. “And that’s a testament to our guys, because they play really hard and play really well. And our students are unbelievable. Playing at home is a real advantage for us.”
Madison County was back home Saturday after two road games last week. The guys traveled to the “Inferno” Friday night and grabbed a 79-60 win, the Red Raiders’ second win over the Blue Devils this season.
“To go 4-0 versus Elbert and Hart that’s great stuff for us,” said Bird. “So proud of them.”
The Red Raiders, who led 35-24 at the half, were led against Elbert County by Rhodes, who finished with 20. Carruth had 19 and Grant Smith finished with 17. Other scorers included Casen Duggins, 8; Mason Smith, 4; and Deshaun Johnson, 3. Eli Hancock, Vick Hajdu, Kyle Pruitt and Noah Minish had two each.
Bird said Duggins has been great as a sixth man this year.
“He (Duggins) had a great game for us last night (against Elbert County) and he had another really good game tonight (against Hart), especially when Vick Hajdu went down (with a facial laceration),” said Bird.
Madison County took its first setback earlier in the week, falling to 6-3 Seckinger, 57-56, Tuesday on the road on a buzzer beater. The Jaguars drained 12 three pointers against the Red Raiders.
“They (Seckinger) shot 25 percent from 2 and 52 percent from 3,” said Bird of his team’s first loss of the year. “It was just one of those games. If we’re going to get beat, teams are going to have play games like that. They’re one of the teams that can do that, and we didn’t finish well and execute down the stretch.”
Carruth led the Red Raiders with 22 points against Seckinger. Mason Smith had 13 and Grant Smith added nine.
Madison County was slated to face Johnson (0-5) on the road Tuesday (results weren’t available as of press time). The team will host North Oconee Friday, then travel to Stephens County (1-3) Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The guys will play Pendleton (3-5) at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 in the first round of the Red Raider Christmas Classic. The other matchup is between Winder (5-6) and Richmond Hill (3-5). The winners and losers of Wednesday’s games will face each other Thursday at times to be determined.
STATS: Heading into Saturday’s showdown with Hart County, Carruth led the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game, followed by Mason Smith, 14.1; Grant Smith, 11; and Chris Rhodes, 10.6. Mason Smith led the team in rebounds per game at 6.9 boards an outing, followed by Carruth with 6.6, Rhodes with 6.1 and Grant Smith with 5. Mason Smith led the team with four assists per game, followed by Grant Smith with 3.7. Grant Smith led the team with 2.7 steals per game, followed by Mason Smith with 2.1. Rhodes led the team with 1.6 blocks per game.
