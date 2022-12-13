Saturday was time to go “old school.” The Red Raiders paid tribute to the 1988 Madison County boys’ state championship team, then faced an old-time rival, Hart County, in a raucous environment, taking care of business and downing the Bulldogs, 62-46.

“It was great to honor the ‘88 team playing against Hart County who was their biggest rival that year,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird, whose team improved to 7-1. “So that was a little bit of extra pressure to make sure you play well in front of those guys, and we handled that pretty well.”

