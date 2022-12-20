The scoreboard backs up what Madison County girls’ basketball coach Monty McClure has been preaching — that his team’s efforts are paying off.

The Red Raiders (3-6 overall and 2-2 in Region 8-AAAA) went 2-1 over the past week, including a 46-17 road win at Stephens County Monday. McClure praised his team’s defensive efforts. He also saw 11 players get in the scorebook Monday. Janiah Borders led the way with 10 points, followed by La’Chyna Norman, seven; Karsyn Daniels, Keslei Gresham and Marlee Brown each with five; Kate Bray, Lexie Gillespie and Kyrsten Watts each with three. Jordyn Jones and Jordyn Hall had two each and Lily Pittman chipped in one.

