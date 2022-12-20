The scoreboard backs up what Madison County girls’ basketball coach Monty McClure has been preaching — that his team’s efforts are paying off.
The Red Raiders (3-6 overall and 2-2 in Region 8-AAAA) went 2-1 over the past week, including a 46-17 road win at Stephens County Monday. McClure praised his team’s defensive efforts. He also saw 11 players get in the scorebook Monday. Janiah Borders led the way with 10 points, followed by La’Chyna Norman, seven; Karsyn Daniels, Keslei Gresham and Marlee Brown each with five; Kate Bray, Lexie Gillespie and Kyrsten Watts each with three. Jordyn Jones and Jordyn Hall had two each and Lily Pittman chipped in one.
Madison County also went on the road last Tuesday and beat Johnson, 63-7. Bray led Madison County with 12 points, followed by Hall, nine; Borders, eight; Jones, seven; Daniels, six; Gillespie, five; and Norman, Watts and Pittman, four each.
The Red Raiders hung with their toughest competitors of the week, North Oconee (9-3), Saturday in a 54-45 loss at home. Gresham led the way for the Red Raiders with 22 points. Borders had eight. Norman had five and Bray had three, with Brown and Hall chipping in two and one respectively.
McClure said his team did a good job handling the Titans’ pressure. He said Hall was a standout handling the ball and provided a “calming presence on the court, running out team, while Gresham showed competitiveness on both ends of the court.
“North Oconee is a good basketball team we just played and we were right there,” said McClure after the game. “We just have to go to the next progression. What do you do to win? We did a great job against their pressure after the first quarter.”
McClure said his team’s efforts have been great this year.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “I tell them all the time I’m proud of their effort. They keep coming in and trying to improve and the credit goes to them. I coach great kids.”
The coach said the aim is to peak at playoff time.
“I think we’re on the right track,” he said. “We’ve said all along our goal is to be ready in March when it matters the most.”
McClure said his team is doing a better job anticipating teammates coming open in passing lanes, adding that his players aren’t forcing passes as much.
“We’re doing a better job of passing the ball and the person getting open at the same time,” he said.
The coach added that the team has had troubles with turnovers this year, but he is seeing progress in protecting the basketball.
Madison County opens its four-team Red Raider Christmas Classic Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. against Pendleton. The winner of that game will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 against the winner of the Oglethorpe County/Winder matchup, with the consolation game set for 3 p.m. that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.