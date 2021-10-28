The Red Raider players stormed the field to celebrate a home run, not one, not two, not three, not four, but five times Thursday, as metal mashed ball repeatedly and the girls from Danielsville cruised to a 13-4 win over Cedartown in Columbus.
Claire Strickland rocketed two shots over the fence, while Riley Smith, Mary Drayke Summers and Sam Minish also went yard Thursday. The team entered the game with six homers in 28 games. They ripped five in six innings Thursday, including four in the first two innings, as they raced to a 10-0 lead in the top of the second, with three runs in the first and seven in the second. The Red Raiders tacked on one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Madison County blasted 15 hits in the game, batting .517 as a team. Smith was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Strickland went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Minish was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Skylar Minish was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Summers was 1-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Reagan Fulcher and Regan Dobbs also had hits.
Strickland picked up the win, fanning six in six innings, while allowing two earned runs.
Madison County (22-7) will face Central of Carrolton (31-2) at 11 a.m. Friday. The winner will have the rest of the day off and play again at 11 a.m. Saturday, while the loser of that matchup will play at 7 p.m.
