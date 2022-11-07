Crank the buses. Madison County is bound for the state playoffs.
The Red Raiders (6-4, 5-3) are the three seed out of Region 8-AAAA. They travel Friday to Central Carroll High School (7-3, 3-2), the two seed out of Region 7-AAAA.
Madison County head coach Chris Smith said Central Carroll reminds him of Cedar Shoals.
“They’ve got some good players on the offensive side of the ball, some kids that are dangerous,” he said. “They got two really good receivers and a good running back who’s a freshman. They’re explosive on the offensive side of the ball and they’re good defensively.”
Smith said his team will have to limit the Lions’ big plays and control the clock Friday. The Lions are scoring 35.4 points per game, while giving up 24.3 points per game. Madison County is scoring 30 points per game, while giving up 23.4.
“For us, defensively, we have to cut down explosion plays and make sure we’re in the right position to make plays,” he said. “Get them wrapped up and on the ground. And offensively, we have to sustain drives. We want to get the ball and eat the clock and go on 12 or 13 play drives and manage the clock. Try to limit their possessions.”
Madison County wrapped up its regular season this past Friday with a convincing, 42-7 win at East Hall.
Smith liked what he saw in the tuneup before the playoffs against a Viking team that is winless in the region.
“I worry about us playing down to that team’s level as opposed to playing to our standard, the Raider way,” he said. “We want to go out and play to our standard each and every Friday night and execute on offense and defense. And I thought we executed well. We put the ball on the ground twice, which I don’t like and those are things we have to get corrected.”
Madison County jumped on the board quickly Friday, with senior Cole Hillsman carrying the ball in from 12 yards out with 9:28 to go in the first quarter. Remington Gurley hit his first of six extra point attempts on the night to put Madison County up 7-0.
East Hall (2-8, 0-8) seemed poised to knot the score when their quarterback broke free for a 63-yard scamper to set up first and goal at the four, but the Red Raider defense stiffened and Casen Duggins picked off a Viking pass in the end zone to end the threat.
Camden Smith, who turned in a night to remember with 12 carries for 268 yards, raced in from 42 yards out with 5:45 to go in the opening quarter, his first of four rushing touchdowns on the night.
Josh Strickland recovered a Viking fumble seconds later at the East Hall 40 and Smith made the home team pay, running in from 33 yards with 1:23 to go in the opening period to put Madison County up 21-0.
Smith connected with Vick Hajdu for an over-the-shoulder catch from 29 yards out to put Madison County up 28-0 early in the second quarter.
AJ Reid picked off a Viking pass with 3:15 to go in the half, and Smith soon raced in from 55 yards out to put Madison County up 35-0 with 3:02 to go before intermission .
East Hall managed to score its lone touchdown of the night from 27 yards out with 30 seconds left in the half and Madison County carried a 35-7 lead into intermission.
Hillsman intercepted a Viking pass a couple of minutes after intermission, and Smith put Madison County’s final points of the night on the board, running the ball in from 36 yards with 6:41 to go in the third quarter.
Reid picked off another East Hall pass a couple of minutes later, and Madison County cruised to the 35-point win.
Coach Smith said the offensive line turned in another strong performance. He praised the play of Wyatt Morris, Walker Simmons, Braxton Waller and Brady Collier, who made his second varsity start.
“I thought we executed well offensively besides the two we put on the ground,” he said.
Smith said he didn’t see the fire from his defense that he says will be needed in the playoffs.
“Defensively, I thought we played a lot of bend-don’t break. I don’t think we played with enough enthusiasm and fire about us on the defensive side,” he said. “I thought some of the kids did, but I thought we had some key players that I don’t know if their head was in the game to start the game. And we have to play better this week. We have to play clean defensively and offensively. Our kids have got to come out fast and with some enthusiasm and some fire.”
SEASON STATS
Here’s a look at some noteworthy statistics for Madison County after the 10-game regular season:
•Madison County is averaging 395.8 yards per game (329.3 on the ground and 66.5 passing), while giving up 314.5 per game (155.5 rushing and 159 passing). Sixteen Red Raiders have carried the ball this year. Madison County has 3,293 rushing yards on 456 carries (a 7.2 yard per rush average) with 38 touchdowns.
•The Red Raiders have 23 turnovers on the year (21 fumbles, two interceptions). Madison County has 14 takeaways (eight interceptions, six fumbles).
•Camden Smith leads the team in rushing with 131 carries for 1,388 yards and 18 touchdowns for 10.6 yards per carry and 138.8 yards per game. He is 34-for-58 through the air for 659 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
•Vick Hajdu has 26 receptions for 469 yards and four touchdowns.
•Jacob Beusse has 362 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 38 carries for a 9.5 yard per carry average.
•Curion Hyche has 56 carries for 303 yards and two scores.
•Quinten Turner has 254 yards on 58 carries.
•Zahkari Shiflet has 250 yards on 38 carries and four touchdowns.
•Bryson Drake has 33 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
•Cole Hillsman has 180 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.
•Jake Ramsey has 118 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns.
•Remington Gurley has hit 24-of-30 point after attempts.
•Bryson Drake, has 106 tackles, four for loss, one sack, one pass defended, one caused fumble
•Casen Duggins, has 66 tackles, one for loss, two interceptions
•Wyatt Morris, has 48 tackles, 13 for loss, six sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery
•Jake Ramsey, has 58 tackles, one for loss
•AJ Reid, has 39 tackles, three interceptions
