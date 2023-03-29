The Red Raider track teams competed Saturday in the Jefferson Invitational at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
Madison County’s guys finished ninth out of 14 teams. The girls finished 13th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Red Raider track teams competed Saturday in the Jefferson Invitational at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
Madison County’s guys finished ninth out of 14 teams. The girls finished 13th.
Red Raiders finishing in the top 10 in their events included:
GIRLS
•Triple Jump: Kyrsten Watts, fourth, 33’02.5”
•Shot put: Shea Cain, ninth, 30’09”
BOYS
•200-meter race: De’Antonio Davis, sixth, 23.09
•3200-meter race: Gabe McCary seventh, 10:17.44
•High jump: Christopher Rhodes, second, 6’02”; Antwan Reid, third, 6’02”
•Triple jump: Joseph Lewis, fourth, 40’05.25”
•Discus: Morgan Mallard, second, 143’03”; Zakhari Shiflet, sixth, 127’0.5”
Madison County will participate in the Apalachee’s Chee Relays Friday, then hold a home meet April 13 on “Senior Night.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.