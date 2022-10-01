Madison County cruised past Chestatee Thursday night, grabbing the Red Raiders’ first region win of the season, 39-8.

“I thought we showed a lot of fight, a lot of resiliency,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “We made some mistakes. We didn’t play clean at all. The good thing is we didn’t let it get us down. We kept our focus and we did what we’re supposed to do, which I’m very proud of. But we got to figure out how to eliminate those things.”

