Madison County cruised past Chestatee Thursday night, grabbing the Red Raiders’ first region win of the season, 39-8.
“I thought we showed a lot of fight, a lot of resiliency,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “We made some mistakes. We didn’t play clean at all. The good thing is we didn’t let it get us down. We kept our focus and we did what we’re supposed to do, which I’m very proud of. But we got to figure out how to eliminate those things.”
Red Raider quarterback Camden Smith, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for one, put the home team up 8-0 with 7:22 to go in the first quarter, capping off a 64-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Casen Duggins took a pitch and passed to Vick Hajdu for the two-point conversion.
Madison County (2-3, 1-2) got back on the board again on the first play of the second quarter, finishing off a 90-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run by Jake Ramsey and Madison County led 14-0.
Chestatee (1-5, 1-2) put up its only points of the night on a six-yard quarterback keeper and two-point conversion with 4:37 left in the half to cut the score to 14-8.
Smith quickly responded with a 62-yard jaunt for a touchdown with 4:08 to go in the half. The two-point conversion was no good. Smith hit Hajdu on a six-yard scoring play with just four seconds left before halftime. The point after was no good, and Madison County led 26-8.
Blake Ledford ran for an eight-yard touchdown with 6:13 to go in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed, and Madison County led 32-8.
Chestatee threatened again in the fourth quarter, but AJ Reid picked off a War Eagle pass to end the drive.
Moments later, Smith scored the final touchdown of the night, carrying the ball in from five yards out with 2:49 left in the game, with Remington Gurley booting the extra point.
“We showed improvement during the week,” said Camden Smith. “We came back from a hard loss and put in a lot of extra work. And we proved it tonight. We can be a dominant team against anybody. We can win any game.”
Senior Cole Hillsman said the team bounced back after a recent tough loss to North Oconee.
“We showed a lot of fight,” he said. “We faced a lot of adversity. I’m proud of my team. Last game, we kind of got down on ourselves, but this game we didn’t let anything bother us and kept fighting.”
Coach Smith said he saw a lot of positives Thursday.
“I thought our O-line did a good job tonight,” he said. “They got themselves back on track. I thought our backs ran the ball hard. I thought defensively we played pretty dang solid. We got after it defensively. Those guys put 21 on the board on Cherokee Bluff and we held them to eight. So I was very proud of that, the fact that our defense played well. I thought our secondary played a whole lot better than we’ve played in the past. We just got to get to work next week.”
Madison County will travel to North Hall Friday to face the 2-4, 2-2 Trojans, who lost 70-7 last week to North Oconee, but have wins over East Hall and Cherokee Bluff.
Coach Smith said the Red Raiders have a lot to play for in the region, including the possibility of hosting a first-round game.
“We got to keep the ball rolling,” he said. “We’re going to play a better football team next week. We can be a good football team if we eliminate some turnovers and mistakes.”
