Madison County missed its bid for another region title, falling last week to Flowery Branch, which has locked up Region 8-AAAA.
But the girls from Danielsville still got something pretty sweet this past week, a convincing victory over a rival Jefferson squad that had downed them earlier in the year.
“It was a good win for us,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan, whose team knocked off the Dragons 6-1 on the road Monday. “We needed that. We needed to take care of business and to create a push for a good draw for Columbus. We played well.”
Emma Strickland gave her teammates a lot of rest in the field. Not many balls were put in play as the standout senior turned in potentially the most prolific strikeout performance in the school’s rich softball history, fanning 16 Dragons in the game.
Morgan said he isn’t sure if that’s a school record, since single-game school records aren’t kept.
“But it’s right up there,” he said.
The coach said his 19-5 team will now focus on closing its regular season on a strong note, facing Jefferson again at home on Monday at 5:30 before traveling to Flowery Branch at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve got two good opponents next week to get us prepared for the postseason,” he said.
Madison County sits in second place in the region, which is decided this year by regular season records, not a tournament. Jefferson is third with five region losses to Madison County’s three. Morgan said the Raiders need to win two of their final three games to secure the number two seed out of Region 8-AAAA and home field for the first round of the state playoffs. Madison County was slated to face East Hall Wednesday, but that game was after press time for this week’s paper.
The state tournament will include three rounds before the final four teams — not the usual eight — will travel to Columbus.
MCHS 6, JEFFERSON 1
Strickland allowed just one run on five hits, while walking three in her dominant 16-K complete-game outing.
She was helped at the plate by Skylar Minish who rocked two doubles and scored twice and Riley Smith, who launched her first career homer. Senior team batting leader Ella Chancey stayed productive at the plate, with a double, RBI, run scored, walk and stolen base.
Freshman leadoff batter Sam Minish was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Lexi Jordan had a hit, a walk and a sacrifice bunt. And Riley Ernst was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Madison County had only one strikeout at the plate as a team compared to the Dragons’ 16.
Morgan said the Red Raiders could have broken the game open with a bigger margin of victory, but the team left runners in scoring position. Madison County scored one in the top of the first, then two in the top of the second and third innings, then another run in the sixth.
FLOWERY BRANCH 6, MCHS 2
Madison County jumped on the Falcons early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning on two-run double by Chancey. That was all the scoring the Red Raiders could muster against Nikki Harris, who struck out 11 in the complete-game win.
The Red Raiders carried a lead into the top of the fifth, but a Falcon three-run homer in that inning was followed by two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Emma Strickland took the loss for Madison County and Claire Strickland pitched in relief.
Madison County had eight hits on the day, with Emma Strickland going 2-for-3 and Lexi Jordan going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Sam Minish was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Skylar Minish doubled and Claire Strickland had a hit. Reagan Fulcher stole a base.
MCHS 14, CHESTATEE 1
Madison County cruised to an easy road win Sept. 30 at Chestatee, winning 14-1 in four innings. The Red Raiders scored five in the first, two in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.
The team filled up the box score, going 16-for-26 at the plate, with three home runs, four doubles and triple. Chancey was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Sam Minish was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Emma Strickland blasted a three-run homer in the first inning and also walked twice. Claire Strickland homered, while driving in two and walking twice. Skylar Minish was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Lexi Jordan had a hit, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Riley Ernst was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Riley Smith and Macey Echols, who stole a base, both had a hit and a run scored. Gracie Nix had a hit and a run scored. Mary Drake Summers scored a run and stole a base.
Emma Strickland pitched two innings, striking out five. Claire Strickland pitched two innings with two strikeouts and a run scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.