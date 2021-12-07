Madison County tacked on two more wins to its perfect start this past week, downing East Jackson, 57-33, on the road Friday and Banks County, 83-51, at home Saturday to improve to 5-0.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird said it’s been five years since the last Madison County 5-0 start. He said it all starts with defense.
“I feel we’ve proven that we’re a pretty good defensive team so far,” he said. “We got some inexperience, but we’re playing through that. The guys who are experienced are leading us, not just in scoring but understanding how to play. I’m just proud of how they’re buying in to what we’re asking them to do defensively.”
Bird said his team is doing a good job playing man-to-man defense.
“The last two years we’ve been predominately a zone defense team, and we want to play man defense and this year I feel we have the ability to do that,” said Bird. “And we’ve had a great start. We want to be a man defensive team this year, and that’s what we’re going to have to be to compete in our region, because there’s a lot of good teams that can shoot the ball. It’s a whole lot harder to guard the three-point line playing a zone.”
Sophomore point guard Jay Carruth led the Red Raiders in both games, scoring 18 against the Eagles, all in the second half, and 19 versus the Leopards.
“Jay is shooting a really high percentage,” said Bird. “He’s doing a great job. They (Banks County) played a zone designed to cut down on penetration. That takes away a little bit of his skills, but he did a good job of finding times to get in there and make plays. He also did a great job guarding their point guard today.”
Other scorers against East Jackson included Mason Smith and Peyton South with 11 apiece, Casen Duggins with six, Bryson Williams with five, and Deshaun Johnson, Noah Minish and Chris Rhodes with two apiece.
Madison County was hit with some early foul trouble and struggled to score in the first half, but the defense shut down the Eagles, and the Red Raiders led 24-14 at the half, then putting the game away with 33 second-half points, including 20 in the fourth quarter.
“I was so pleased with our defensive effort,” said Bird of the East Jackson win. “You hold teams to 33, it’s going to be hard to lose.”
Against Banks County, Madison County wasted no time taking control of the game as Mason Smith drained five first-half three-pointers and the Red Raiders jumped ahead 28-7 after one period and 48-14 at the half.
The Red Raiders sunk 11 three-pointers on the day and had four players in double digits, including Carruth with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists; Rhodes, who had 16 points and 16 rebounds; Mason Smith with 15 points; and South with 10 points, six boards and six assists. Grant Smith scored nine, while Minish had five, Camden Smith and Johnson both had three, Mason Cade had two and Williams added one.
“If you count the scrimmage, we’ve had six different players have double figures this year already,” said Bird. “We had four in double figures today That’s going to be our strength, when we can play as a complete team and not try and rely on one person too much, it makes everybody much more effective.”
The coach said Mason Smith has been shooting really well and providing great defense.
“He’s been guarding some of the better players we go against every game,” said Bird. “Mason has taken on that roll. He’s done a great job shooting the ball and defending.”
The coach said Rhodes “has been a great rebounding presence for us on both ends” and that South has been very steady defensively and he had a good shooting game today (versus Banks County).”
Bird said his team has responded to the challenges he’s put before them each game.
“I challenged them to make sure with an early start (against Banks County) we were with it mentally and came out with a lot of energy,” he said. “And we came out with a ton of energy. Every time I’ve challenged them each game, they’ve responded and then some.”
Madison County will visit Jefferson Friday at 8:30 p.m., then host North Oconee Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
