It wasn’t the post-season, but the showdown between Madison County and Flowery Branch had an element of the playoffs to it, with the Red Raiders taking their second victory this season, 2-0, over last year’s region champion last Thursday.
With no region tournament in 2020 or 2021 due to covid, the big home win holds potential state playoff significance. Madison County clinched the tiebreaker edge over Flowery Branch for the season.
“It’s different these last two years,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “Every region game means something for the end of the year, because there’s no region tournament. You have to take every game and play it like it’s your region tournament.”
Both squads struggled to get anything going offensively in the matchup of two standout pitchers.
Claire Strickland was once again dominant in the circle for Madison County, shutting out the Falcons and fanning seven while allowing five hits and a walk in seven innings.
“We had a great performance in the circle from Claire,” said Morgan. “She did good shutting it down. She had innings where she had runners on base and had to fight through it, and she did a great job of limiting their hits. I was proud of her.”
Strickland was paired against the Falcons’ Nikki Harris, who struck out seven Raiders over six innings and held the home team off the scoreboard until the fifth inning.
Morgan said the momentum swing in the game happened on an out. Riley Smith came to the plate and fouled off eight or nine pitches.
“During that battle, you could hear our dugout come alive,” said Morgan. “We had swung at some high pitches and made her (Harris) a lot more effective than we needed to. And Riley just got us going. She battled and it showed the rest of the team that we can get in there and do the same thing. To me, that was the change in the game.”
Riley Fulcher followed Smith with a double down the right field line. Marlena Duncan was sent in to pinch run, and she was driven in by Mary Drayke Summers, who hit a two-strike RBI single to drive home Duncan, which proved to be the game-winning score.
“That was big for Mary Drayke to come up and do that,” said Morgan.
Summers advanced to second, then stole home, before being driven home by Macey Echols.
“That was probably one of the best at bats Macy Echols has ever had,” said Morgan. “She comes up with two outs and sees nine or 10 pitches and only one of them is a ball. And she’s fighting and hits the perfect ball in the hole to short and she gets on and scores the run. That was a big run.”
Madison County’s win followed an 11-8 setback earlier in the week to North Oconee.
The Raiders, who committed six errors in that game, outhit the Titans with 13 hits to eight for North Oconee. Madison County had five players with two hits apiece: Sam Minish, Riley Ernst, Summers, Echols and Regan Dobbs.
Madison County will travel to East Hall Thursday for a region matchup. Morgan said East Hall has improved.
“They’re playing better; their pitching is good,” he said.
The Raiders will then travel to Greenbrier Friday for a doubleheader with Greenbrier and Jefferson County. Madison County hosts Social Circle Monday at 6:30 p.m., before getting back into region play at home against Cedar Shoals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, before hosting Jefferson at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, following a 5 p.m. middle school game at the field. Madison County will then visit Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Raiders have also rescheduled a home game with East Hall for 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4.
