The Madison County volley Raiders downed Washington Wilkes in convincing fashion Sept. 22, (25-7, 25-10, 25-11).
“We were able to get a lot of people some playing time before going into the final leg of region play,” said Madison County head coach Kyle Cooper.
Hayley Daniels had nine assists followed by Ansley Robinson with seven. Amber Fowler and Josie Johnson both had five kills. Jamie Dixon had 12 aces, and Daniels had six.
The Red Raiders played two region matches Sept. 24.
“We got off to a very slow start against Flowery Branch, which is the team we should have been able to compete with a little better that night (13-25, 16-25),” said Cooper.
The coach noted that the team has had lots of players absent over various times this season, and the squad has had to modify its rotation due about nine times so far, or “basically a new rotation every week to this point.”
“I think that has contributed to some of the troubles we've been having in the first match each night,” said Cooper. “We are a fairly young group, and the girls aren't getting much time to settle into a rotation before a change has to be made due to absences. As we've done on nights before, we bounced back and were able to play better volleyball against a Jefferson team that has secured the number one seed going into our region tournament.”
Madison County fell to the Dragons 13-25, 17, 25.
“But we were able to reduce our errors from the first match and not give up too many long serving streaks to them,” said Cooper. Ultimately in the second set, it was back and forth until the 10 point mark for each of us, but it got to a point where they were just winning two points to every 1 point we won.”
Hayley Daniels led in assists on the night with 11, and Vivien Hajdu led in kills for the night with 8, also adding three aces to the offensive effort.
The Raiders were slated to face Cedar Shoals and North Oconee this week.
“As things stand now, if we win both matches, we will have a chance to go into the tournament as the #4 seed after certain tie breakers are assessed,” said Cooper. “If we split the night, we will go in as the #5 seed, ultimately matching up with the same team in either scenario for the first match of the region tournament. We have not faced North Oconee this year, but have beaten Cedar once in the first week of the season.”
