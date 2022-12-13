Janiah Borders

Janiah Borders saves the ball from going out of bounds versus Hart County Saturday.

Madison County’s girls’ basketball team turned in one of its best performances this season at home against Hart County Friday, leading in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs but ultimately falling, 48-42.

The Red Raiders (1-5) led Hart County (5-3) 32-31 after three quarters of play, but the Bulldogs pressed the home team and pressured Madison County into several turnovers that proved too costly to overcome in the closing moments. The Red Raiders led 13-5 after one quarter and 19-15 at halftime. Madison County lost to Hart County in the season opener in Hartwell, 56-37.

