Madison County’s girls’ basketball team turned in one of its best performances this season at home against Hart County Friday, leading in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs but ultimately falling, 48-42.
The Red Raiders (1-5) led Hart County (5-3) 32-31 after three quarters of play, but the Bulldogs pressed the home team and pressured Madison County into several turnovers that proved too costly to overcome in the closing moments. The Red Raiders led 13-5 after one quarter and 19-15 at halftime. Madison County lost to Hart County in the season opener in Hartwell, 56-37.
“Jordyn Jones started tonight and did a great job,” said head coach Monty McClure after the game. “Jordyn Hall played really good. I thought Janiah Borders played her best game of the year. She did a great job of catching and scoring, and our team defense did exactly what we asked them to do. Our Achilles Heel is handling pressure, and that was the difference in the game. We just have to learn.”
Borders led Madison County with 15 points. She was followed by Hall, 9; Kyrsten Watts, 7; Jones, 4; La’Chyna Norman, 3; Kate Bray, 2; and Marlee Brown, 2.
“I’m super proud of our girls’ effort, especially on the defensive end,” said the coach.
One night earlier, Madison County visited the defending state champion Elbert County Blue Devils, falling 60-25. The Red Raiders, who trailed 34-15 at the half struggled to keep up with the senior-laden team in the Inferno.
“Elbert has eight seniors and they won state last year and have almost everybody back,” said McClure.
Borders and Kelsei Gresham led the team with five points apiece. Other scorers were Brown, 4; Norman, 3; and Jones, Bailey, Lily Pittman and Hall with two each.
Earlier last week, the girls got their first win of the season versus Seckinger, defeating the Jaguars, 73-19, Dec. 6. Madison County led 19-0 after one quarter, 29-7 at the half, and 53-16 after three periods.
“Seckinger is a first-year program,” said McClure. “They have young girls, and it’s tough to play against older girls and girls with more experience. I have no doubt they’ll be fine here in the next couple of years. But it was great to get a win.”
Eleven Red Raiders got on the scoreboard in the victory. Gresham led Madison County with 18 points. Watts added 12, followed by Jones, 8; Lexie Gillespie, 8; Norman, 7; Karsyn Daniels, 5; Borders, 4; Hall, 4; Brown, 3; Bailey, 2; and Pittman, 2.
Madison County was scheduled to hit the road Tuesday at Johnson (results weren’t available as of press time). The Red Raiders will be back at home Friday, hosting 6-3 North Oconee at 7 p.m., before visiting 1-4 Stephens County at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.
The team will then open the Red Raider Christmas Classic Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. against Pendleton. The winner of that game will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 against the winner of the Oglethorpe County/Winder matchup, with the consolation game set for 3 p.m. that day.
