The schedule has been rough. Madison County’s girls’ basketball team has played 15 out of its 22 games against teams ranked in the top 10 of their classification.
The Red Raiders (7-15, 1-8) faced two more tough opponents this past weekend, falling Friday, 66-34, to Class AAAA seventh-ranked Cedar Shoals (13-6, 6-4) and to Class AAA fifth-ranked East Jackson (18-2) Saturday, 60-54.
Madison County has lost multiple close games this year, including Saturday, when the Red Raiders led East Jackson, 43-42, entering the fourth quarter.
“It’s been all year and all against good teams,” said Red Raider coach Dan Lampe about his team’s close losses. “If you sprinkle 12 points across our season, and you flip it, we’re not seven (wins) and whatever, we’re whatever and seven (losses). Wins and losses can be deceiving, because we’ve played some really good teams. And then we’ve played some average teams and lost, but the future is so bright.”
Kelsie Gresham led the team against East Jackson with 16 points, while Tiffany Wilson had 15. Kate Bray drained three three-pointers and finished with nine. Other scorers included Mallory Bates, seven; Jordyn Hall, four; Janiah Borders, two; and Jordyn Jones, one.
Lampe said Gresham is “taking it to the next level scoring wise.” He said Hall is making great strides at point guard, including her ability to handle each team’s best defender every night and to penetrate in the paint.
“She can get to the rim anytime she wants,” he said of Hall. “That will bode so well. I told her, ‘If you can do that as a freshman against these good teams against these defenses that are geared to stop you, the sky is the limit.’”
The coach said his team needs to eliminate its mental lapses to find more success.
“Tonight, right before halftime, the (East Jackson) girl walked with the ball and our girls stopped, because they thought it was a walk,” he said. “And she went in and we fouled her. She had an and-one (basket and free throw), and then we throw the ball in, they steal it and got a layup. It was five points just with that lapse right there.”
On Friday, Wilson led the Red Raiders with 14 points against Cedar Shoals, with Bates adding 11. Other scorers included Gresham, five; Borders, two; and Bray, two.
Saturday was “Senior Night,” and the Red Raiders honored their two seniors, Wilson and Bates.
“I told Tiffany, what she’s leaving behind is her work ethic on the court,” said Lampe. “Just all that effort. She just never quits. I told her that’s the legacy you’re leaving behind in the four years in our program to these freshmen coming up.”
The coach said Bates’ presence has a lot to do with the offense improving near the end of the season.
“Our offense is starting to click a little more. Her passing, when she comes out of the game, we don’t break the press as well, we don’t run our offense as well,” he said. “That long pass, nobody else can make that long pass. There’s nobody else on the team who can do it. We need her right there.”
Madison County has three regular season games remaining: at Flowery Branch at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then home versus Chestatee at 7 p.m. Friday and home versus East Hall Tuesday, Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.