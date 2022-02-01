The Red Raider basketball team has yet to reach the postseason, but they’ve already had a taste of a playoff environment, battling with Cedar Shoals in a raucous Madison County gym Friday, falling in the final seconds 60-58.
But the guys bounced back Saturday with a 65-45 win over East Jackson on “Senior Night” and now stand at 18-4 overall and 6-3 in Region 8-AAAA.
“I thought it was just a great high school basketball game,” said head coach Bryan Bird of his team’s loss to Cedar Shoals (9-12, 4-6). “We just didn’t make the shots at the end when we had a chance to win. I thought we left it all out on the court. They played at a high level. We played at a high level, not as high as we have played at times. But we were competing so hard and making up for it. We made too many turnovers, but emotionally that was just a very taxing loss, one of those games where if you’re a fan you hate to see anybody lose it.”
Jay Carruth led Madison County with 15 points against the Jaguars, followed by Casen Duggins, 12; Grant Smith, eight; Peyton South, eight; Chris Rhodes, eight; Mason Smith, five; and Vick Hajdu, two.
Madison County hit the court again Saturday, struggling to put away the 1-18 Eagles until the fourth quarter, when they outscored the visitors 22-7.
“I was worried about us being a little emotionally spent and ready to play that game,” said Bird after Saturday’s game. “And I think that showed early on. We didn’t play like we’re capable, but I told them that if we get out of our funk, we should be fine… When you have a young team and you’re playing a team that hasn’t had success, it’s tough to come in with the right mindset. And then couple that with last night being emotionally tough, it took us a little while to get where we needed to be mentally, but they did a great job in the fourth quarter finishing.”
Against the Eagles, Rhodes led the team with 18 points, followed by Deshaun Johnson, 11; South, 10; Mason Smith, eight; Grant Smith, six; Bryson Williams, five; Carruth, four; and Duggins, three.
Madison County seniors were honored between the girls’ and boys’ games Saturday, including Ty Chappell, Peyton South and Bryson Williams. Bird had good things to say about each.
He said Chappell hasn’t been able to hit the court his year due to injury, but has been a good presence for his teammates.
“Ty Chappell hasn’t been able to play with us, but he’s a great kid and we love having him be a part of the program, even though he hasn’t been able to get on the floor this year,” said Bird. “We hate he hasn’t been able to contribute on the court, but he’s a great teammate.”
Bird said Williams is a devoted player and teammate who loves the program.
“Since I’ve been a coach, he’s been one of the kids who loves the program the most,” said the coach. “You can just tell the way he loves being a part of it, the way he comes to practice, the way he comes to work out, what kind of teammate he is, just a great kid and we love having him be a part of the program.”
He said South, a two-year starter and three-year varsity player, does things the right way.
“I never have to worry about Peyton,” he said. “He’s going to get great grades. He’s going to show up to everything. He’s going to be a good teammate. He’s going to work his butt off at practice and workouts.”
Bird noted that the senior class members were freshmen when he started as head coach.
“They’ll always hold a special place in my heart,” he said. “And I’m happy to see them have a senior season where we’re having this kind of success. And hopefully, we’ll keep it going.”
Madison County travels to Flowery Branch Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. to face the 11-12, 3-7 Falcons. They’ll host Chestatee (9-13, 1-8) at 8:30 p.m. Friday, then close out the regular season at home versus East Hall (16-5, 5-4) Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
“We want to set ourselves up with the best possible seed in the region tournament,” said Bird about the final region matchups.
