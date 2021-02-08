Madison County girls were close to two victories on the hardwood this weekend, but fell just short in two road games.
The Red Raiders lost 36-33 Friday night at Chestatee, then fell 46-41 at North Oconee Saturday.
“We have to put four quarters together, not just three quarters and six minutes,” said Red Raider head coach Dan Lampe, whose team has competed in many games but had momentary lapses that cost a victory.
Madison County put together a strong third period Saturday. Ella Chancey drained a three-pointer with seconds remaining in the period to give Madison County, which trailed 24-22 at the half, a 39-32 lead in after three quarters.
But the momentum left the visiting squad in the final period as Madison County managed just two points in the final eight minutes, falling by five.
“The basket got a little small for us at the end of the game,” said Lampe.
The coach said his team handled full-court pressure this weekend better than it has this season, with Tiffany Wilson showing the ability to break the press at point guard.
“We handled their press like it was nothing tonight,” said Lampe. “They backed out of the zone press. They wanted to put pressure on Tiff and speed us up a bit. She brought the ball down and got in to what we wanted to, got the looks we wanted to.”
Lampe said his team “couldn’t buy a basket” against Chestatee.
“We should have won that game,” he said. “We outplayed them on defense. We worked the offensive boards on them. It was just missing layups, easy shots, that kind of stuff.”
Kyrsten Watts led the Red Raiders against Chestatee with 12 points, while Wilson had eight and Kate Bray scored six points on two three pointers.
Caitlyn Arwood scored 11 for Madison County Saturday, with four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Wilson had eight points and five rebounds. Chancey finished with six points and nine boards, while Bray had six points and Karsyn Daniels had five.
Madison County (3-16, 0-11) is scheduled to close out its regular season Tuesday at East Hall (14-7, 5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.