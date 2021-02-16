Madison County’s girls’ basketball team battled back from two, double-digit deficits Monday night, nearly knocking off number-two seed North Oconee (14-8) in the Region 8-AAAA tournament. But the Red Raiders fell just short, 46-43, wrapping up their 2020-21 campaign.
After trailing 16-4 after one period, Madison County came alive offensively in the second quarter, draining six three-pointers, with three from Karsyn Daniels, two from Kate Bray and one from Ella Chancey. Madison County outscored the Titans 22-10 in the second quarter to enter intermission tied with North Oconee at 26.
Chancey then sank another three-pointer in the opening moment of the third quarter to give Madison County a 29-26 lead.
But the Red Raiders (3-18) went cold offensively and trailed 42-31 with just over five minutes to go in the game. However, Madison County wasn’t done. The Red Raiders went on a 10-2 run to cut the gap to 44-41. But Madison County couldn’t catch the Titans in the final minute, falling by three.
Chancey led Madison County with 14 points, including three three-pointers. Daniels tallied nine with three buckets from downtown. Tiffany Wilson and Bray had six apiece. Jania Borders had five, all in the final minutes. Kyrsten Watts added two and Caitlyn Arwood chipped in one.
