Madison County’s 2020-21 season came to an end Tuesday night at Fayette County, 73-46.
The Red Raiders, who made their fifth-straight appearance in the state tournament, shot well early in the game and held a lead for much of the first half, with freshman Mason Smith scoring 10 of his 13 points in the second quarter. Senior Nolan Hill once again led Madison County with 16 points, sparking the Red Raiders with two early three pointers.
Madison County trailed 30-27 at the half, but the team’s offense went cold in the third quarter as Fayette outscored Madison County 25-8 in the third period as 6’7” four-star recruit Kaleb Banks got hot for Fayette.
“He just kind of took over,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird, whose team finished the year at 11-14.
Byrd said his team was playing good defense, but Banks had a size advantage on defenders and just started draining shots for Class AAAA’s fifth-ranked team.
“And we just couldn’t buy a shot in the third quarter,” he said, adding that his team was getting good looks, but they just couldn’t knock them down.
Byrd said he was really proud of his team for battling through considerable adversity this year. He said the squad had more injuries than he’s seen during his time coaching. There were quarantines and shutdowns. He said he appreciates the administration making a season possible.
“I told them after the game what a blessing it is just to have a season,” said Byrd, adding that he was skeptical in August that there would even be a basketball season.
“I was just so proud of how they battled through all that,” he said. “There was no woe-is-me attitude or victim mentality. They just kept battling.”
The Red Raiders got big road wins this year over Cedar Shoals and Banks County, both ranked teams.
“Those were big wins for our program,” he said. “I am so proud of these guys, especially our seniors. They are great young men who have set a standard for our program with how they go about business. I hate to see them leave, but I’m so proud of what they’ve done.”
He said he looks forward to seeing what some of his talented players can do next year to fill their shoes.
Last week, Madison County went 1-2 in the Region 8-AAAA tournament, downing Chestatee 59-52 in Jefferson last Tuesday, before falling 79-65 to Cedar Shoals Thursday at Flowery Branch, then suffering a 64-53 loss in overtime to Jefferson in Flowery Branch.
The Red Raiders trailed Cedar Shoals 44-21 at halftime, but rallied to cut the lead to single digits in the second half as Nolan Hill scored 23 of his 31 points in the final two periods. Omari Rucker added 15, while Peyton South and Jay Carruth scored six each.
Madison County came out on fire against Jefferson in the battle for the Region third seed Saturday, pulling ahead of the Dragons 19-7 after one and 30-20 at the half, but Jefferson outscored Madison County 18-5 in the third period to pull ahead by three with eight minutes to play. But Madison County fought to a draw after four quarters, with the scored knotted at 49. Jefferson outscored Madison County 15-4 in overtime to grab the win.
Hill and Donnie Graham led Madison County with 17 apiece, while South had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.