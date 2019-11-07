Madison County closes out its regular season Friday at Oconee County with one simple goal — win and make the playoffs.
The Red Raiders could also make the playoffs if St. Pius (4-5) downs Stephens County (1-8) — or if St. Pius loses by less than four.
But the Red Raider coach Chris Smith doesn’t want to worry with what’s happening at Stephens County Friday night. Win and you’re in — simple as that.
“If we go out and execute and win, then we’re in regardless of what happens (between St. Pius and Stephens),” said Smith.
Winning Friday will be a challenge for the 4-5 Red Raiders. Oconee County is 8-1 and loaded with talent.
“We’re going to play a good team,” said Smith. “They have a good offense and defense and really good skill players on offense. They’re able to throw the ball and line up and run right at you. They play disciplined, assignment football. We have to be as disciplined as them and our guys have to match up with them up front physically. We also have to be able to control the clock.”
