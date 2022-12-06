Madison County will face familiar foes this weekend, matching up with both Elbert County and Hart County for the second time this season.
The Red Raiders visit the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. Friday, then host Hart County at 6 p.m. Saturday. The team fell to the Bulldogs, 56-37, Nov. 17, and Elbert County, 65-38, Nov. 29.
“Those are two really good teams,” said first year Madison County head coach Monty McClure. “We hope to make a better showing than we did the first time.”
McClure’s squad dropped a home game Friday to East Forsyth, 65-43.
“They’re a great shooting team,” said McClure of East Forsyth. “They run a great system, a lot like I would want to try to get implemented here. They play with great effort. They’re a skilled team and shoot it well and they’ve been running that system since they were young.”
Avery Bailey led the way for the Red Raiders with 11 points. She was followed by Kelsei Gresham, 9; Jordyn Hall, 6; La’Chyna Norman, 6; Janiah Borders, 3; Lexie Gillespie, 3; Karsyn Daniels, 2; Jordyn Jones, 2; and Kyrsten Watts, 1.
“Avery did a great job,” said McClure. “She started tonight for a rotation shakeup. She ended up with 11 and did a good job on the boards.”
McClure was also happy to see nine players score.
“La’Chyna shot the ball well from the outside,” he said. “Jordyn Hall is starting to figure out some stuff, and she’s going to be a good player. I was just proud of our effort. We got down in the first half by 20 and got outscored in the second half by one.”
McClure said his team is a work in progress as they adapt to his new system.
“I’m just proud of our girls and how they show up every day and try to learn and try to do everything we ask of them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.