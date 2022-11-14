Madison County made the long bus ride Friday and never quite found their legs against Central Carroll in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, falling 35-7 and finishing the 2022 season at 6-5.

“I thought we played flat, came out flat,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “We didn’t come out with that fire like we had the previous games. I think with the trip, and they’d never done anything like this. I think that had a lot to do with it. We just didn’t handle it well.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.