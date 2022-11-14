Madison County made the long bus ride Friday and never quite found their legs against Central Carroll in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs, falling 35-7 and finishing the 2022 season at 6-5.
“I thought we played flat, came out flat,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “We didn’t come out with that fire like we had the previous games. I think with the trip, and they’d never done anything like this. I think that had a lot to do with it. We just didn’t handle it well.”
The Lions struck right away on a 74-yard touchdown pass with just 55 seconds off the clock Friday. The Red Raiders drove downfield deep into Lion territory, but the drive stalled, and a 39-yard field goal attempt fell short.
“We started moving the ball offensively on that first drive,” said Smith. “I think if we score that first drive, it changes things.”
Central Carroll responded with an 80-yard drive to go up 14-0 with 10:31 to go in the second quarter. Madison County soon answered. Senior Vick Hajdu picked off a Lion pass to set up the Red Raiders at the Lion 32 yard line. Camden Smith then found Hajdu for a 29-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 14-8 with 5:38 to go in the half.
“We get the interception and score and make it 14-7,” said Smith. “If we could have held and kept it 14-7 at the half, things may have been different.”
But Central Carroll tacked on another one-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the half to lead 21-7 at intermission. The Lions tacked on two second-half scores on passes of 23 and 79 yards to knock Madison County from the playoffs.
Smith said he thought the Red Raider offensive line played well Friday.
“I thought we did some good things up front,” he said. ‘They were doing things to take the ball out of Camden’s hands, which was smart. If I were defending us, that’s what I would do, too. I’d force the ball in the fullback’s hands, which they did, which limited his carries. And when he did get a pull read, we didn’t do a very good job of blocking linebackers.”
Zahkari Shiflet led the Red Raiders on the ground Friday with 66 yards on 12 carries. Camden Smith finished with 56 yards on eight carries, while going 1-for-8 through the air for 29 yards and a touchdown. Quentin Turner had 10 carries for 47 yards.
LOOKING AHEAD
Madison County loses 11 seniors from this year’s squad. Smith said the 2022 Red Raiders accomplished a lot.
“I’m very proud of our kids,” said Smith. “We improved from last year, made the playoffs, had a winning record. It’s only the fifth winning record in school history (not counting seasons with a non-region schedule). There’s a lot of things to be proud of there. Proud for those seniors to get the opportunity to go out having made the playoffs. You make the playoffs and you’re one of the top 32 in the state. That’s pretty impressive.”
The coach expects to have 20 seniors on the 2023 Madison County squad. And 10 starters will be back on offense.
“That’s a big class for us and they’ve always had success so we’re looking forward to big things out of them,” he said. “We have a good nucleus coming back so we feel good about what we’ve got coming back. We’re going to give them a little time off and then we got to get back to work.”
SEASON STATS
•Madison County outscored its opponents 307-269 this season (27.9 ppg to 24.5).
•The Red Raiders finished with 3,447 yards rushing and 38 touchdowns on 496 carries for 313.4 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry.
•Madison County was 38-of-69 through the air for 730 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.
•Madison County averaged 379.7 yards of total offense a game compared to 324.5 yards for opponents.
•Camden Smith led the Raiders with 1,444 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 139 carries, averaging 10.4 yards per carry and 131.3 yards rushing per game. He was also 36-of-66 through the air for 724 yards, with six touchdowns and an interception.
•Vick Hajdu caught 28 passes for 534 yards and five touchdowns.
•Jacob Beusse rushed 40 times for 363 yards and six touchdowns.
•Zakhari Shiflet ran the ball 50 times for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
•Curion Hyche rushed 57 times for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
•Quentin Turner ran 68 times for 301 yards.
•Bryson Drake rushed 33 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
•Cole Hillsman ran 21 times for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
•Jake Ramsey ran 19 times for 118 yards and four touchdowns.
•Casen Duggins ran 16 times for 79 yards.
•Zane Milz rushed 21 times for 77 yards.
•Blake Ledford ran 10 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
•Remington Gurley was 25 of 31 on point after attempts.
•John Price punted 24 times for an average of 31 yards.
•Bryson Drake: 106 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass defended, and 1 caused fumble
•Casen Duggins: 66 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 interceptions
•Jake Ramsey: 58 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss
•Wyatt Morris: 48 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery
•Victor Hajdu: 37 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended, 1 caused fumble, and 1 interception
•AJ Reid: 3 interceptions
NOTE: Jake Ramsey, Vick Hajdu and Cole Hillsman were selected to play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All Star game Dec. 17 at Clarke Central. And Camden Smith was selected to play in the Elite Classic Junior All Star game Dec. 27-29 in Rome.
