A North Oconee defensive back pulled out an air guitar during a first-half timeout on Friday. It was that kind of night for the Titans, who struck all the right notes at the expense of Madison County.
North Oconee (3-0) rolled to a 42-0 region win over the visiting Red Raiders (1-3), who dropped their third-straight game. The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Titans scored two touchdowns on their first four offensive plays — with a punt return for a touchdown sandwiched in between — in racing out to a 21-0 lead and cruising to a six-touchdown win.
Titan quarterback Max Wilson ran for two scores and threw for another to spark the rout.
Madison County, coming off a 20-19 loss to Cherokee Bluff, did not record its first first down of the contest until after trailing by 21 points.
North Oconee’s Khalil Barnes found the end zone twice early on. The Wake Forest commit caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Wilson on the Titans’ second play of the game and returned a punt 57 yards for another score.
Wilson then threw a 48-yard pass Trey Lenhardt on the first play of the Titans’ second offensive possession to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Dominic Elder. The score gave North Oconee a 21-0 lead with 3:23 still left in the first quarter.
A 13-play Madison County drive on the Red Raiders’ subsequent possession stalled at the Titan 40 after a 12-yard sack.
Wilson and Brooks Thompson later connected for a 40-yard pass to set up a 4-yard Wilson touchdown run late in the second quarter. North Oconee led 28-0 at the half.
The Titans’ offense scored on three of its first four possessions, the exception coming on the their third drive when Cole Hillsman intercepted a pass from Wilson on the Red Raiders’ 33 yard line.
North Oconee tacked on two second-half touchdowns. Wilson raced for a 35-yard score midway through in the third quarter, followed by a 37-yard touchdown run from Elder late in the quarter to put the Titans up 42-0.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
No. 2 North Oconee 42, Madison Co. 0
North Oconee: Khalil Barnes 32-yard pass from Max Wilson (J.J. Poole kick), 8:29
North Oconee: Barnes 57-yard punt return (Poole kick), 6:06
North Oconee: Dominic Elder 1-yard run (Poole kick), 3:23
North Oconee: Wilson 4-yard run (Poole kick), 1:16
North Oconee: Wilson 35-yard run (Poole kick), 6:58
North Oconee: Elder 37-yard run (Poole kick), 2:37
