A North Oconee defensive back pulled out an air guitar during a first-half timeout on Friday. It was that kind of night for the Titans, who struck all the right notes at the expense of Madison County.

North Oconee (3-0) rolled to a 42-0 region win over the visiting Red Raiders (1-3), who dropped their third-straight game. The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Titans scored two touchdowns on their first four offensive plays — with a punt return for a touchdown sandwiched in between — in racing out to a 21-0 lead and cruising to a six-touchdown win.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.