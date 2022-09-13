Madison County overcame a two-touchdown deficit to take a lead in the second half Friday, but the Red Raiders surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown and fell 20-19 to Cherokee Bluff in the first region game of the year.
Now, the guys from Danielsville turn their attention to North Oconee, where they’ll travel this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face the 2-0 Titans, who have won two close games to open the season, downing Oconee County, 15-13, and South Forsyth, 7-6.
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said his team has a stiff challenge ahead, noting that North Oconee plays with real intensity.
“When you flip the film on and you watch North Oconee play, those kids are getting after it on both sides of the ball and on special teams,” said Smith, whose team is 1-2. “They have a bunch of kids with no quit in them. They keep battling. You’re going to play a four-quarter game when you play those guys and you’re going to get everything they got every single second of that football game. They’re a class act and it’s fun coaching against those guys, because you know you’re going to get a good football game.”
Smith said his team needs to step up in several areas after last week’s loss at home to Cherokee Bluff. He said he was generally pleased with the defense, minus three big plays.
“You take away three football plays, the defense played well all night,” said the coach. “They played very well against the run. We saw a lot of improvement there. We gave up three big explosion plays in the pass game that we can’t have.”
Madison County gave up two first-quarter touchdowns, a two-yard run with 7:37 to go in the opening period and a 96-yard scoring play with 3:22 to go in the first quarter.
“The one where we have them backed up on their four-yard line, we just can’t let somebody run by us like that,” said Smith. “We have to make sure we make a play there and at worst we get a P.I. (pass interference) and give them a first down. Those are things you learn from and hopefully don’t allow to happen again.”
Madison County answered by outscoring the Bears 13-0 in the second half. Camden Smith hit Vick Hajdu for a big gain during a 72-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass with 4:45 to go in the half on fourth-and-12 from Smith to Cole Hillsman, who also had 38 yards rushing Friday.
The Red Raiders forced a punt on the ensuing possession, and the Bears’ long snapper sent the ball over the punter’s head, setting up Madison County on the Cherokee Bluff two yard line. Zahkari Shiflet carried the ball in from two yards out with 3:26 in the half to draw the Raiders to within one.
Madison County sent its kick team wide left and attempted a two-point conversion pitch, which was successful, but the Raiders were flagged on the play for delay of game, negating the go-ahead score. After another penalty, the PAT kick failed.
Smith said the play should not have been flagged.
“The umpire is supposed to stay over the ball until the ball is blown into play and he did not,” said Smith. “He backed off the ball. They told us once the umpire backs off the ball, we can snap the football. Well, he backed off the football and we snapped it and got the two-point conversion.”
Madison County took a 19-14 lead with 7:59 to go in the third quarter when Jacob Beusse ran the ball in from eight yards out. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
Cherokee Bluff answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to go ahead 20-19 after the two-point attempt failed.
Bryson Drake led the defensive effort for the Red Raiders Friday with 14 tackles.
