Madison County overcame a two-touchdown deficit to take a lead in the second half Friday, but the Red Raiders surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown and fell 20-19 to Cherokee Bluff in the first region game of the year.

Now, the guys from Danielsville turn their attention to North Oconee, where they’ll travel this Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face the 2-0 Titans, who have won two close games to open the season, downing Oconee County, 15-13, and South Forsyth, 7-6.

