The Madison County guys’ soccer team fell to a powerful Flowery Branch team on the road Friday, 6-0.
“They were probably the best team that we've seen so far this season (they're 9-0-1 so far),” said Red Raider head coach Trevor Mangan. “I was proud of the effort that we played with. The boys played hard the entire game.”
Mangan said “Tyce Kimsey made a lot of good saves for us, and our defenders (Jonah Bray, Braydon Hardegree, Miguel Flores, Remington Gurley, Andres Bustamante) made a lot of good tackles and blocked a lot of shots.”
“Eddie Nido had a really good game at the central defensive midfield position; he was really physical and covered a lot of ground, and he was really solid in possession for us too,” said the coach.
The Red Raider girls, who defeated East Hall 7-2 on March 2, were also blanked by Flowery Branch Friday, 10-0.
Both guys’ and girls’ teams will visit Chestatee Friday before hosting Stephens County Tuesday, March 23.
