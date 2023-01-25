Madison County took on two of the region’s top teams in its past couple of outings, falling to North Hall and North Oconee on the road. The competition won’t be any easier when the Red Raiders return home to face Chestatee Friday at 7 p.m.
“Chestatee is number one on the other side (of the region),” said Red Raider head coach Monty McClure, who noted that Chestatee has a region “player-of-the-year candidate” and several scorers. “We’ll have our hands full.”
The War Eagles are 15-5 overall and 7-2 in Region 8-AAAA. Madison County dropped a road matchup Tuesday against 16-6, 5-2 North Oconee, falling 49-37. The Red Raiders are now 7-12, 4-6.
“We played really hard,” said McClure. “But we lost focus several times in the first half. When you do that against a good team, you put yourself behind the eight ball. But our girls came back and played solid in the second half. We couldn’t overcome some simple mistakes.”
The coach said his team is focused on peaking at the region tournament and earning a place in the state playoffs.
“My girls are all in and they need to be, because they have to be more efficient on the offensive end and remain focused the whole time they’re playing,” said McClure. “And I have to do a better job of coaching them. I’ve got to do a better job with our rotations. It’s not just them or me, it’s us. But I’m proud of their effort. My girls will fight. They work hard to compete.”
Kelsei Gresham led Madison County with 10 points against the Titans, followed by Jordyn Hall with 9; Jordyn Jones, 4; Karsyn Daniels, 3; Kate Bray, 3; Marlee Brown, 3; Lexie Gillespie, 3; and Janiah Borders, 2.
Madison County fell 67-43 Jan. 17 at North Hall (15-5, 7-2), which hit 13 three-pointers against the Red Raiders. Borders led the way with 14 for the Red Raiders, followed by eight apiece from Gresham and Hall. Other scorers included La’Chyna Norman, 5; Jones, 3; Daniels, 3; and Marlee Brown, 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.