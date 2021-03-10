Several Madison County track team members finished in the top 10 in their events at the Eagle Invitational at East Jackson High School Saturday.
The Red Raider track teams are back in action Thursday, March 11 at Hart County, then Tuesday, March 16 at Jefferson.
Top Red Raider performers Saturday included:
GIRLS
•Kaylea Wiley, first, shot put, 32’7”; tenth, discus, 71’8”
•Jenna Reese, third, pole vault, 7’6”
•Ciara Simmons, fifth, discus, 82’1”
•Kylie Schubert, seventh, 800-meter run, 2:44.6; eighth, 1600-meter run, 6:13.09
•Lakin Wood, seventh, 3200-meter run, 14:16.91
•4X400-meter relay team, sixth, 4:43.82
BOYS
•Zaquintay Johnson, third, 110-meter hurdles, 17.03; fifth, 300-meter hurdles, 45.58; sixth, high jump, 5’6”; third, triple jump, 38’10.5”; ninth, 100-meter dash, 11.91
•Zahmerius Shiflett, third, shot put, 42’4”; fourth, discus, 113’3”
•Aden Prickett, eighth, 800-meter run, 2:13.34; ninth, 1600-meter run, 5:07.9
•Bodarius Turner, tenth, 11.92, 100-meter dash
•4X100 relay, fifth
•4X400 relay, fifth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.