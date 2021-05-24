The Madison County girls’ golf team finished 11th in the state in the Class AAAA golf tournament held last week at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Ella Czaplinski led the way for the Red Raider girls, finishing with a 100 on May 17 and a 102 on May 18.
The team shot a three-person total of 330 on day one and a 339 on day two.
North Oconee won state with a two-day total of 494.
