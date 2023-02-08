The Red Raiders of the regular season gave fans plenty of reason to be loud. They blistered through their schedule, winning 23 of 25 games. Now, it’s time to crank up more noise — the playoffs are here.
Madison County opens the Region 8-AAAA tournament Monday. As of press time Tuesday night, the Red Raiders (12-2 in region play) were in a tie with North Oconee for the subregion lead. A coin toss was scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine who gets the number one seed in the region tournament.
“We’re definitely playing Monday,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird after his team’s 71-66 win over Cherokee Bluff Tuesday. “The who and the where is left up to the coin flip. We’ve put ourself in as good a position as we can. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Madison County hasn’t lost since Dec. 16, winning 15 straight games. The Red Raiders knocked off 17-8 Cherokee Bluff Tuesday on Senior Night, when Vick Hajdu, Noah Minish and Chris Rhodes were all honored before the game.
The visiting Bears took command early, jumping out to a 14-4 lead. But the Red Raiders stormed back, outscoring Cherokee Bluff, 33-12, before intermission to lead 37-26 at the break.
“They (Cherokee Bluff) came ready to go and kind of punched us early and we responded in a huge way,” said Bird. But the didn’t go away. They play hard. They’re well coached. And we got a little sloppy at times with the ball when we got a lead. Basketball is a game of mistakes and you have to fight through it and find ways to win. And this team keeps doing that and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Jay Carruth and Rhodes the Red Raiders with both scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds apiece. Carruth added five assists. Mason Smith finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Other scorers included Deshaun Johnson, 9; Grant Smith, 8; Kyle Pruitt, 7; Minish, 3; and Casen Duggins, 2.
Madison County also beat Cedar Shoals on the road, 64-39, Friday night in Athens. Carruth led the way with 22 points. Rhodes had 14, followed by Grant Smith, 11; Mason Smith, 7; Johnson, 6; Lay, 2; and Pruitt, 2.
