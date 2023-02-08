The Red Raiders of the regular season gave fans plenty of reason to be loud. They blistered through their schedule, winning 23 of 25 games. Now, it’s time to crank up more noise — the playoffs are here.

Madison County opens the Region 8-AAAA tournament Monday. As of press time Tuesday night, the Red Raiders (12-2 in region play) were in a tie with North Oconee for the subregion lead. A coin toss was scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine who gets the number one seed in the region tournament.

