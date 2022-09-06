Madison County is near the midpoint of its 2022 region season, and Coach Ken Morgan is hoping his team can grab a few more wins in close games in the rematches with region foes during the second half of the season.
His squad split a pair of one-run games this past week, beating Cherokee Bluff, 10-9, and falling to North Hall, 2-1.
“We just need to find a few more hits and make some plays, but I think our girls are working hard to do that,” said Morgan, whose team is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in region play. “It was a bit of a learning experience, so this first half we’re just kind of getting our feet up under us and hopefully we can push the reset button this weekend and have a good second half to the season. Hopefully we can finish in the top four and see what we can do in the state playoffs.”
Morgan noted that freshman Bailey Smith has done a good job for the Red Raiders in the circle.
“Bailey Smith is doing a good job in the circle and giving us good innings out there,” said the coach. “It’s been a plus for us. So we’re excited about that.”
Here’s a recap of last week’s games:
MCHS 10, CHEROKEE BLUFF 9
The Red Raiders won a tight, back-and-forth game against Cherokee Bluff, 10-9, Aug. 30.
The Red Raiders scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fourth and two in the bottom of the sixth inning, while Cherokee Bluff scored twice in the first, three in the second, and two in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Madison County had 10 hits in the game and 12 stolen bases. Lexi Thomas led Madison County, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sam Minish was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and five stolen bases. Other hitters included Michaela Cromer, 1-for-3, one run scored and three stolen bases; Katie Dixon, 1-for-2, one run and a stolen base; Mary Drayke Summers, 1-for-2, one run and two stolen bases; Reina Metzler, 1-for-3, one RBI; Laterra Beasley, 1-for-3, one RBI and a stolen base; Marlee Brown, two runs scored.
Bailey Smith went 5.1 innings for the Red Raiders, giving up three earned runs and seven hits, while Laney Cox pitched 1.2 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs.
Madison County scored a run in the top of the first inning when Brown drove in Minish on a sacrifice fly, but the Raiders couldn’t cross the plate in the final six innings en route to a 2-1 loss to North Hall Sept. 1.
Madison County managed four hits in the game, with one each from Minish, Cromer, Thomas and Metzler.
Smith pitched six innings without allowing an earned run, while giving up eight hits.
Madison County hosts North Oconee Thursday at 6:30 p.m., then hosts Lumpkin County Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m., before traveling to Chestatee Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Madison County currently sits in seventh place in Region 8-AAAA, trailing Walnut Grove, 8-0 in region play; East Forsyth, 7-1; North Oconee, 5-3; Cherokee Bluff, 4-4; Seckinger, 4-4; and North Hall, 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.