Red Raider head baseball coach Chad Gillespie is no fan of cupcakes on his schedule.
Gillespie always puts his team against playoff-caliber non-region competition to prepare his team for Region 8-AAAA play.
“I try my best to put them in different situations so when they get to region, the region is almost easier,” he said. “Other than East Jackson, every team we’ve played is in the top five rankings in their classification in the state.”
The Red Raiders have also been the “Road Raiders” over the past week. The team traveled Feb. 22 to Eastside, winning 8-6. Then, the guys took about a five-hour bus ride down to Savannah Friday to face Benedictine, falling 9-5, before losing Saturday to Vidalia, 13-3. Benedictine is a top five team in Class AAAA, while Vidalia is ranked second in Class AA and includes several Division I prospects.
“We drove close to five hours to Savannah and then had to get out and play a really good baseball team,” said Gillespie. “And really and truly hung with them and outplayed them for the first half of the game. Had an unfortunate call at first base that totally changed the baseball game and we just never got back on top.”
Gillespie said the team then got a meal and got to bed in a hotel around midnight, then got up and left for a two-hour drive to Vidalia the next morning at 8 a.m. for a noon game.
“We were engaged in the first three innings and once again, a terrible call by an umpire and we just never got back on track,” said Gillespie, whose team dropped to 4-2.
Gillespie said the road experience was good for his players and offered another way to evaluate the team.
“I like going down there,” he said. “It’s a little chaotic, but it puts us in a different position and gives us another way to evaluate where we’re at.”
The coach also said region competition will include Friday-night doubleheaders, and fatigue is something his team is going to have to handle this year.
“I said, ‘You’re going to have to dig down deep, I know you’re tired,’” he said. “’But you got to dig down deep and find it, because we’re playing doubleheaders this year in our region on Friday, and in the second game of doubleheaders you’re going to be tired. So, you’re going to have to find it in yourself. We’re not playing easy teams.’”
The coach said his team is showing a determination and that they don’t give up.
“Even through adverse conditions on Saturday, Shane Little stepped up there, kept his same approach and hit a two-run homer over the left field fence,” said Gillespie of the team’s top hitter, who is batting .529 with two homers and eight RBIs through six games. “They were still battling. I just don’t think we’re ever out of a game.”
The Red Raiders were slated to face 7-A’s second-ranked South Forsyth squad Tuesday on the road. Madison County will then travel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to face Class AAA’s third-ranked Franklin County team, whom the Raiders defeated recently, 8-0. The guys will finally return home Friday at 5:55 p.m., facing Class AAA’s second-ranked Cherokee Bluff, before opening Region 8-AAAA play Tuesday at 5:55 at home versus Jefferson.
Gillespie said his team is hitting pretty well, but needs to see more production at the bottom of the order.
“The last two games, they’ve sputtered a little, and there are things we got to change and fix, but I feel pretty confident that our seven, eight and nine batters are as good as any in the state,” he said. “We just got to keep playing baseball.”
RECAP
Madison County led Eastside 8-0, then held on for the win as the Eagles rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Red Raiders scored one run in the third and fourth innings, four in the fifth and two in the top of the seventh inning.
Cole Hillsman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases. Cooper Brown was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ben Bray was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Shane Little went 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Cooper McFarlin had a hit and an RBI.
Connor Smith got the win, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings.
The Red Raiders took their first loss of the season, 9-5, at Benedictine Friday. Madison County scored one run in the first, third and fifth innings and two in the seventh inning. Benedictine scored one run in the first and second innings, pulling away with three runs in the fourth inning, and two in the fifth and sixth innings.
Eli Akins was 2-for-2 with one RBI and a walk. Hillsman was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. McFarlin was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Little went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Lane Nix was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
Tristan Poss took the loss, giving up three hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out five in 3.2 innings.
The Red Raiders lost 13-3 in five innings at Vidalia Saturday. Little led the Red Raiders, going 2-for-3 with two hits, a homer and two RBIs. McFarlin was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Nix doubled for the Red Raiders, and Bray and Blake Ledford each had a hit. Chris Wilbanks took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.