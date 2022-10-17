Red Raider players had a bad image in their head from 2021 — Cedar Shoals Jaguars dancing at midfield on Madison County’s home turf. But the guys from Danielsville made sure they were the ones doing the dancing on Homecoming in 2022.
Madison County (4-3, 3-2) built a 21-0 first half lead Friday and held on to claim a 34-20 win over Cedar Shoals (3-5, 2-3) on Homecoming.
“They (Cedar) danced on our field last year after they beat us and that’s what we talked about all week in the locker room, how they disrespected us on our own turf,” said Red Raider senior Jake Ramsey. “But we got our payback.”
Camden Smith put the Red Raiders on top with 9:07 to go in the first quarter, carrying the ball in from five yards out to cap of a game-opening 49-yard drive.
Smith and his team cut down on the turnovers they had the prior week and put together a nearly flawless first half.
“We practiced all week keeping two hands on the ball until we get in the open, then we can break it to one hand,” said the quarterback. “And I felt like we executed the game plan very well tonight. The defense shut them out in the first half and that allowed us to get the victory.”
Ramsey praised his coaches’ game plan for shutting down the Jaguars.
“The defensive coaches had a really good game plan coming into like they usually do,” he said. “And we just ‘repped’ their offense all week, and as you can see, we held them to zero in the first half. They came back out and got a little bit of momentum, and we let off the gas a little bit and that’s our fault.”
After Cedar Shoals turned the ball over on downs at the Raider 19, Smith hit Vick Hajdu for 31 yards to midfield. Soon after, Smith carried the ball in from 11 yards out with 9:50 to go in the half. Remington Gurley added the extra point to put Madison County up 14-0.
The Red Raiders added one more score in the half, eating up over seven minutes of clock on a 68-yard drive capped off by Ramsey’s one yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the half to put the home squad up 21-0.
Vivian Hajdu was crowned “Homecoming Queen” and Mary Drayke Summers was named “Homecoming Princess” at halftime.
After intermission, Cedar Shoals took nearly seven minutes off the clock, scoring one a one-yard run to cut the lead to 21-6 with 5:04 to go.
Soon after, Jacob Beusse raced 43 yards for a score to put Madison County up 28-7 with 2:33 to go in the third quarter. Play was halted and the stadium fell silent after the touchdown as an ambulance was brought onto the field to transport an injured Cedar Shoals player to the hospital.
After play resumed, Cedar Shoals moved the ball down the field, scoring from 14 yards out with 49 seconds left in the half and converting on a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 28-14.
Madison County responded by moving the ball down the field with aid of a 21-yard pass completion to tight end Deshaun Johnson. Afterwards, he was mobbed by teammates excited about his catch.
“I didn’t think I was going to catch it at first,” said Johnson. “I was nervous.”
Johnson said he liked the atmosphere Friday night and was happy to get revenge on the Jaguars after they danced on the field last year.
Smith soon scored his third touchdown of the night from one yard out to put. The PAT was no good and Madison County led 34-14 with 9:08 left in the game.
Cedar Shoals put up the final points of the night on a 20-yard touchdown with 3:18 to go. The two-point conversion failed and Madison County led 34-20. The Red Raiders were then able to run out the clock on their final possession, with Bryson Drake rambling 51 yards for a near score, which was followed by the Red Raiders taking the victory formation.
The team now prepares to take on East Forsyth on the road in a Thursday-night showdown.
“We just got to prepare like we do every week, get the game plans right,” said Camden Smith. “We’ll win every game if we get the game plan down.”
