Red Raider players had a bad image in their head from 2021 — Cedar Shoals Jaguars dancing at midfield on Madison County’s home turf. But the guys from Danielsville made sure they were the ones doing the dancing on Homecoming in 2022.

Madison County (4-3, 3-2) built a 21-0 first half lead Friday and held on to claim a 34-20 win over Cedar Shoals (3-5, 2-3) on Homecoming.

