Madison County’s region schedule is in full swing, with the Red Raiders going 2-2 over the past week.
The guys from Danielsville dropped two of three from Jefferson last week, falling 5-0 in both games one and three and taking game two, 8-6.
Madison County then downed East Hall, 13-9, Tuesday evening in the first of three games this week with the Vikings. The Red Raiders will travel to East Hall for two games Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., then host Habersham Central in non-region action Tuesday and visit Habersham Thursday of next week, with both games at 5:55 p.m. Madison County will then open a three-game series with Chestatee on the road March 29.
“It’s hard to believe it’s the middle of March and we’re looking at four or five more series and then it’s playoff time,” said MCHS head coach Chad Gillespie.
Gillespie, whose 6-6 team has gone through a gauntlet of top-ranked teams in the state to open the season, said he feels his guys are improving and that good things are ahead.
“I think it’s coming,” he said. “We want to reel off a bunch of wins here and get ready for the home stretch.”
The Red Raiders have been both hot and cold with the bat. But Tuesday was on the scorching side. The team erupted for 13 runs, including 11 in the second inning against East Hall.
Madison County tallied 12 hits on the night. Eli Akins drove in five runs for the Red Raiders, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Ben Bray went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lane Nix was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Cooper Brown had a hit, and RBI and two runs scored. Cooper McFarlin was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Shane Little tripled and had two RBIs. Connor Smith had a double and a run scored. Cole Hillsman and Camden Smith both scored twice. Blake Ledford had a hit and a run scored.
The Red Raiders sent six guys to the mound, with Connor Smith getting the start, giving up one run and two hits while fanning four in three innings.
Madison County’s offensive onslaught followed two shutout losses to Jefferson last week, with a come-from-behind win in the middle game.
Gillespie said his team has struggled at times to get hits with runners on base.
“We pitched well and played pretty decent defense,” said the coach about the losses to Jefferson. “We did what we’re supposed to do. We just didn’t get the timely hitting.”
Madison County was in danger of losing game two Friday, but the Red Raiders battled back from an early deficit to grab the win, 8-6.
“These guys are going to fight,” said Gillespie of his team. “They’re never out of the ballgame in my opinion. We were down 5-1 and we just kept coming back and one of the things that happened in that game that hasn’t happened the past five or six is we got the bases loaded and got a big hit.”
The coach said his team’s pitching has been stellar, not just his starters. He praised his relief staff, too, noting that Caleb Patterson, Chris Wilbanks and Shane Little all had good showings on the mound versus Jefferson.
“If you can keep a team of that caliber under five runs, you expect to win the baseball game,” said Gillespie.
The Red Raiders who managed just three hits in the series opener at home last week, outhit the Dragons 8-4 in their 8-6, game-two win. Madison County trailed 5-1 after three innings of play but put up one run in the fourth and two in the top of the sixth.
Nix led the way at the plate for the Red Raiders, going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. McFarlin was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Bray drove home four runs, while going 1-for-3. Connor Smith was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Cooper Brown had a hit and two runs scored. Cole Hillsman had a hit and a run scored.
Wilbanks got the win, going two innings in a relief, striking out four while walking three, issuing no hits and one unearned run.
Brown had two of the Red Raiders’ four hits in the 5-0, game-three loss. Madison County allowed just five hits in the game, while striking out 13 Dragons. Stephen Brooks took the loss, striking out eight batters while giving up three earned runs in four innings. Little struck out five in two innings of scoreless, hitless work.
Gillespie said Bray is “doing a great job in that six spot” and that McFarlin is hitting well, while Brooks is pitching the ball well.
“We just need to get him some more run support,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.