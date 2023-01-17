Madison County avenged an early-season loss to Seckinger Friday, downing the Jaguars at home, 71-62.
The Red Raiders (17-2 overall and 6-2 in Region 8-AAAA) hit eight three pointers in the game and got a big performance out of senior Chris Rhodes, who led the team with 23 points and nine rebounds. Grant Smith added 17, while Vick Hajdu had 12.
Madison County fell to Seckinger, 57-56, on Dec. 6. The team’s other loss was also by one point, 39-38, at home to North Oconee Dec. 16. Madison County has a chance Tuesday to down the region leader on the road Tuesday, Jan. 24 when the Red Raiders face the 16-3, 8-0 Titans at 7:30 p.m.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird said Seckinger (12-6, 5-3), which led 32-31 at the half, provided a tough battle.
“That was a hell of high school basketball game,” he said. “I thought both teams played really well. They shot the ball really well in the first half.”
The Jaguars hit 12 three pointers in the first matchup between the two schools and drained five in the first half Friday.
While Seckinger was hot from the outside early Friday, Madison County was stingy on the boards, not allowing a first-half offensive rebound. Bird said his team was also playing good defense. At halftime, he told his group to keep at it.
“I told them if we just kept playing defense, we’re going to wear them down and their shots weren’t hitting as much in the second half because of that,” he said.
Madison County took charge early in the third period, opening the second half on a 14-4 run.
“In the first half we had a lot of great looks offensively that just didn’t go down,” said Bird. “And in the third quarter they did. I told them to keep believing in the open shot and we hit a lot of them in the third quarter to get a little lead.”
Madison County, which averages 12 turnovers a game, turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, but the Red Raiders took better control of the ball in the second half. Seckinger pulled within three late Friday, but Madison County pulled away in the final moments, winning by nine.
Bird said Hajdu “played a great game.”
“He has stepped into a much bigger role than he had last year,” said the coach. “He’s really out there because he’s a big body who can defend and rebound. He’s been really working on his shot and being confident. And he played great. Chris Rhodes, same thing, absolutely great.”
The coach said his team has been battling injuries and ailments and added that he was proud of how they showed toughness Friday.
“To show the physical and mental toughness was gratifying tonight, because I know where we were physically tonight,” he said.
Madison County has a light schedule this week, with only North Hall on the schedule for Tuesday night, followed by the North Oconee game Jan. 24.
Other scorers Friday included Jay Carruth, 9; Mason Smith, 5; Casen Duggins, 3; and Deshaun Johnson, 2.
