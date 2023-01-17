Madison County avenged an early-season loss to Seckinger Friday, downing the Jaguars at home, 71-62.

The Red Raiders (17-2 overall and 6-2 in Region 8-AAAA) hit eight three pointers in the game and got a big performance out of senior Chris Rhodes, who led the team with 23 points and nine rebounds. Grant Smith added 17, while Vick Hajdu had 12.

Locations

