Madison County’s soccer guys shut out Stephens County last week, then fell to Cedar Shoals.
Cesar Bolanos scored three goals for the Red Raiders in their 5-0 win over the Indians, “all of them excellent strikes from distance,” said MCHS head coach Trevor Mangan.
Alex Bravo scored the second goal of the night, and Arturo Perez scored the fifth goal.
“The backline had a really good game, and Tyce Kimsey and Steven Mandujano combined for the clean sheet,” said the coach. “I was happy with how we played, we possessed the ball well and were dangerous playing through their high line.”
Madison County dropped a match 3-1 to Cedar Shoals on “Senior Night.”
Htoo Min, one of the Red Raider seniors, “scored an outstanding goal for us off of a pass from Alex Bravo,” said Mangan.
The coach said his team played well defensively but were unfortunate to be scored on by a penalty kick and an own-goal.
Mangan’s seniors were honored before their match with the Jaguars.
“I'm really proud of our seniors this year,” he said. “Miguel Flores, one of our captains, has been a mainstay on the backline at center back and showed a lot of grit and determination battling through injuries early in the year.”
Merker Hawks, an outside midfielder, has “provided a real physical presence for us on the flanks with direct running,” the coach said.
“Htoo Min has played both in the back and at forward for us; he's battled shin splints all year, but he continually gives the team everything he has despite the pain,” said Mangan. Manuel Robledo, another one of our captains, brings technical ability and steady passing to our midfield, and he scored one of the most memorable goals of our season with the gamewinner against Elbert County. Dylan Sudberry, our final captain, is one of most explosive players, bringing speed and excellent dribbling ability to our attack.” Mangan said Ozzie Torres “brings physicality to our backline and has battled with some really good wide players during his time at outside back.”
He said Cristian Williams has provided “a steady presence and leadership at the goalkeeper position.”
“He played really well against Cedar on Friday,” said Mangan. “Like I said, I'm really proud of this group and the work that they've put in this season!”
In girls’ action last week, Madison County fell to Stephens County, 2-1, then defeated Cedar Shoals, 3-0.
