Madison County has a week to regroup after losing its second region game of the season Friday, a 23-7 setback to Cedar Shoals.
The Red Raiders have an off week and then return to the field at Chestatee Oct. 30.
Madison County and Cedar Shoals both struggled offensively in the first half, with the Jaguars carrying a 3-0 lead into intermission on a 39-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
Cedar Shoals scored on a 70-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the third quarter. But Madison County punched back with its lone scoring drive of the night, with senior running back Dayton Gresham moving the Raiders down the field on the ground and then catching a six-yard pass from Cooper Brown near the end of the third quarter to cut the Jaguar lead to 10-7.
But Cedar Shoals scored on a nine-yard run in the final quarter, then tacked on another score on a 30-yard pass play to seal the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.