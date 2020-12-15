The Madison County softball program held its annual banquet Dec. 7.
Red Raider recognitions included:
•Most valuable player: Ella Chancey
•Best offensive player: Sam Minish
•Best pitcher: Emma Strickland
•Best defensive player: Gracie Nix
•Most improved: Claire Strickland, Riley Smith
•Red Raider Award: Lexi Jordan
•AAAA All State 1st Team: Ella Chancey
•AAAA All State 2nd Team: Emma Strickland
•Player of the Year Region 8-AAAA: Ella Chancey
Region 8-AAAA
•1st Team: Claire Strickland, Lexi Jordan, Skylar Minish, Emma Strickland, Sam Minish
•2nd Team: Gracie Nix, Rylee Ernst, Lily Crane, Riley Smith
•Honorable mention: Riley Fulcher, Macey Echols
NFCA Scholar Athletes: Lexi Jordan, Ella Chancey, Emma Strickland, Skylar Minish, Claire Strickland, Macey Echols, Riley Smith, Jorga Huntsinger, Riley Fulcher and Rylee Ernst
