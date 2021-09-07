The Madison County ground attack is running on a full tank of gas, showing no signs of slowing down.
The Red Raiders (2-0) picked up their second win of the season Friday, plowing over Apalachee 29-17 on the road while rushing for 361 yards on 49 carries, including 12 runs of 10 or more yards. Now, Madison County hopes to steamroll past Stephens County before the home crowd Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said the Indians (3-0) are “a very good football team, very explosive.”
“They’ll be the best team we’ve played thus far,” said Smith. “Very good offensively and very sound defensively. We’ve got to continue to get better on both sides. We have to wrap up and play assignment football.”
Stephens County of Region 8-AAA has knocked off White County, 34-20; North Hall, 42-0; and Jackson County, 29-12.
“They do things to keep you honest with the quarterback runs so we have to play smart and get lined up right and lined up fast,” said Smith. “We got to get people on the ground.”
The coach said his team is fired up to play.
“There’s excitement,” he said. “The kids realize that they’re capable of playing with anyone we line up against. A big part of that is the confidence we have on both sides of the ball. The confidence our O-line has. Those guys are playing very well. They’re the key to our success. If they dominate the line of scrimmage, we have a great opportunity every night to go and be successful.”
The front line paves the way for a stable of eight runners. Madison County has rushed for nearly 700 yards in two games this year but has yet to have a runner go for over 100 yards.
“We want to spread the ball around so we’re not keying on one person,” said Smith. “The O-line, they dominated and had another big night Friday. Eli Akins, Braxton Waller, Drew Brown, Vincente Abarca and Ethan Bond just did a heck of a job.”
