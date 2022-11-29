Red Raiders wrestlers hit the mats before they hit the Thanksgiving turkey last week, hosting Madison County’s annual “Turkey Duals,” with the guys taking one of their four matches.
Madison downed Hampton, 48-30, and fell to Walnut Grove, 40-36; Marist, 30-18; and Jackson County, 60-6.
Five Red Raiders finished 3-1 on the day: Brodie Hawks, 106 lbs.; Dalton Giles, 144; Jace Jachimski, 157; Toby House, 165; and Bryer Autry, 175.
Red Raider head coach Richie Houston said he has a young team this year. He noted the guys who finished 3-1 on the day have experience.
“Everybody else is a first year wrestler, never wrestled before three weeks ago,” he said.
Houston lost both of his assistants from last year, who have gone on to take head coaching jobs, and he’s handling all coaching duties by himself this year at the high school level. He said it’s challenging, because it’s hard to give players as much specific attention.
“When you have that many in a room, you have to pay attention to your first-year guys who’ve never wrestled,” he said. “So we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Madison County, which was scheduled to face Westminster Wednesday, will travel to a tournament at North Oconee Saturday.
“We just keep plugging away,” said Houston. “December is going to be an important month for us. We have a lot of hard work. I guess that’s the fun part about coaching. You’re not going to always be on top. You have to work your way back up with good old-fashioned hard work.”
