Madison County won 23 games in the regular season, but even still, Monday’s night’s showdown with North Hall in the first game of the region playoffs was a do-or-die situation. Lose and the season was over. Win and you’re in the state playoffs.
Last year, the Red Raiders knew the pain of dropping that game, winning 20 games in the regular season, but falling to Chestatee in round one of region to end the season.
Well, the Red Raiders shut the door on any such anxieties early Monday, jumping to a big first-half lead and blasting past North Hall, 78-54, to grab a spot in the Class AAAA playoffs.
Grant Smith led the team with 21 points, all in the first half, when he drained five three-pointers and helped the team jump to a comfortable, 43-20 lead at intermission. Chris Rhodes added 16 points, while Mason Smith finished with 15. Other scorers included Kyle Pruitt, 8; Jay Carruth, 6; Deshaun Johnson, 5; Brent Daniels, 3; Casen Duggins, 2; and Vick Hajdu, 2.
“You can’t really hide from it,” said Red Raider coach Bryan Bird of last season’s disappointment in round one of the region tournament. “It’s not something we focused on this week. We focused on it early in the year and let it be motivation. These guys prepared really good the past couple of days getting ready for this game, and they knew, just do what we do and approach things like we’ve been approaching them, and we’ll handle business.”
They certainly did. But Bird said North Hall (14-13) was much improved from when the Red Raiders (24-2) handed them a 40-point loss earlier this year.
“That team (North Hall) has been playing really well and they’re a lot better than the first time we played them,” he said. “And I was really proud of our effort tonight. These games are rarely easy. And we made it look pretty easy in the first half, but they did a good job scrapping and trying to stay as close as they could in the second half.”
Bird’s Red Raiders have now made the state playoffs six of the past seven seasons.
The coach noted that Grant Smith was “torching them” early in the game. He said North Hall was pressing non stop, which meant that Carruth and Mason Smith had to “handle the ball a lot more in the back court and give other guys opportunities.”
“They did a great job against a team that as trying to make it crazy and try to make you get out of control,” he said. “Rarely did we let that happen.”
Bird said he was proud of his team’s defensive effort, noting that Rhodes and Johnson did a good job shutting down the Trojans’ top post player. He added that Pruitt “had some big minutes.”
“Very pleased overall, a great team win,” he said.
Now the Red Raiders prepare for the Region 8-AAAA semifinals against Seckinger at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at Chestatee High School. Madison County split with Seckinger this year, falling 57-56 Dec. 6 and winning 71-62 Jan. 13.
The winner will play the winner of the North Oconee/Walnut Grove game Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the region championship at Chestatee. The consolation matchup to determine the three and four seeds out of the region will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Chestatee.
“There ain’t no bad teams left,” said Bird. “You’re going to have to play a good team here on out.”
