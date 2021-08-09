It’s a new team — and a new look at Red Raider Field.
There are noteworthy renovations for the Madison County softball program: a new press box, new concessions, new digital scoreboard. And Red Raider accomplishments of the past, along with college players from the program will soon be recognized on the side of the old gym by the field.
“Thank you to our administration, Mr. (Mike) Williams, Mrs. (Mandy) Wommack, Mike Haynes, all our principals,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “Everybody has done so much for us in this renovation.”
Of course, the sharp features off the field are nice, but what happens on the field is the coach’s focus.
And Morgan sees plenty of potential with his 2021 squad. Last year’s team went 27-9 and advanced to the Elite 8 led by a group of seniors that were among best in school history.
“We graduated five really influential players in the last four years that made a big impact on the program,” said Morgan. “They’re irreplaceable, but we got a really good group coming back and working hard.”
Once again, Morgan’s team is senior heavy. He has eight on the roster.
But this year’s team has already had its share of the injury bug, with the most noteworthy injury at catcher, where senior Jorga Huntsinger suffered a knee injury and will miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season. Morgan praised Huntsinger for how she has dealt with the disappointment. She had waited her turn to start at catcher and then the injury happened.
“She has not missed a beat as far as being a team player,” said Morgan. “Jorga has been great, a real trooper through this. She has had the best attitude. And she has just jumped right in to do whatever she can do. She has been wanting to call pitches and help out in summer games and keep the iPad (stat-keeping).”
Huntsinger will be replaced behind the plate by standout sophomore Sam Minish, who shined in center field as a freshman last year. Morgan said Minish is willing to do whatever is asked of her.
“That’s going to make us better,” he said. “Sam gives us the best option. She releases the ball quickly. She’s done it before. She caught at the middle school level.”
The southpaw catcher was the team’s “Offensive Player of the Year” as a freshman. And Morgan expects more great things this year.
“She will be in the leadoff position and she’ll be our catalyst again to get us going,” said Morgan. “She’s a five-tool player that a lot of D-1 colleges are looking at. I’m excited about having the opportunity to coach her.”
Minish will spend most of her time catching heat from the circle from senior Claire Strickland, a first-team all region player last year.
“We’ve had really good pitchers and Claire has been not in the limelight, but a secondary role,” said Morgan. “But now the ball is in her court as a senior, and she’s going to get 90 percent of the innings. As long as she can go, we’re going to give her the softball. She commands her pitches well. She works hard. With a pitcher, you need that low-key, get-it-done person. She’s got that. She’s going to do a good job. It gives us a good chance to win with her in the circle.”
The coach said Strickland is also a big contributor in the batter’s box.
“She swung the bat as our extra hitter and hit .400 last year,” he said, adding that he expects Strickland to drive in many runs from the middle of this year’s order.
The Fulcher sisters are manning the corners for the Red Raiders this year, with Riley, a senior, at first and Reagan, a sophomore, at third.
Morgan said Riley is a “great defensive first baseman.”
“She stretches with the best of them,” he said. “We’ve had several that almost do the split stretch. She really helps our infielders.”
Morgan said Reagan is a “good strong kid, hardnosed, who loves to play the game.”
Senior Skylar Minish is back at shortstop.
“She had a great year last year, hit about .380, .390, and we expect big things from her in the center of our infield, commanding the infield,” said Morgan.
She’ll be joined in the middle of the infield by senior Riley Ernst, who played left field last year but has moved to second base this year.
“She’s played infield before; she likes the position, relishes the action, and I think she’ll do well,” said the coach. “She’s a left-handed slapper we need to get on base and set the table for us.”
The outfield will be manned by Macey Echols in left, Mary Drayke Summers in center and Riley Smith in right field.
Morgan said Echols is a tough competitor.
“She’ll go get it out there, lay out, do whatever she’s go to do to help out,” he said.
Summers is replacing Minish in center field. Morgan said she’s filling the position nicely.
“She’s really just gotten into the sport,” he said. “She’s just taken to center field. She’s got great speed, great instincts and she works as hard as anybody out here to try and make herself better. Her bat is getting better. There’s not a worry in our minds about her being able to go get the ball just like Sam.”
The coach said Smith is one of the hardest workers on the team.
“If you ride by and see somebody in the cage, it’s probably Riley hitting off a tee,” he said. “She’s real hungry. She’ll be a big part of our lineup.”
Other contributors include senior Reagan Dobbs, who will get some time in the circle and play in the outfield; Lexi Thomas, who will serve as a backup at first and get some pitching time, while also potentially serving as the team’s extra hitter; Laney Cox, who get some time in the circle; Reina Metzler, who will be the first pinch runner off the bench; and Marlenea Duncan, a freshman who will be a backup catcher. Kyla Flanagan is the team’s manager, who Morgan said has “done a super job helping out.”
The Red Raiders will be gunning for last year’s Region 8-AAAA champions, Flowery Branch.
“They’re the top dog based off last year, so that’s who we’re gunning for,” said Morgan. “We want to be back on top, to be the region champion. We talk to the girls a lot about that. Flowery Branch will be tough because of their pitcher and their coaching. It’s a good program.”
He said North Oconee will be much improved and Jefferson is “always scrappy.”
Non region opponents will also be a challenge, with matchups against Walnut Grove, Social Circle, George Walton, Elbert County, Stephens County, Greebrier, Franklin County, Commerce and Union County.
“Our schedule is set up to be competitive,” said Morgan of his team’s 28-game regular season.
RED RAIDERS WIN OPENER
Madison County won its first regular season game Thursday 8-2 over Elbert County.
Top hitters for the Red Raiders included Strickland, 2-for-4, two RBIs; Reagan Fulcher, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI; Sam Minish, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI and two stolen bases; Ernst, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI, one stolen base; Skylar Minish, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI; Riley Fulcher, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI; Summers, 1-for-3, one run; and Echols, 1-for-3, one run and one stolen base.
Strickland went the distance in the circle, allowing just four hits and no earned runs over seven innings, while fanning three and walking one.
UP NEXT:
•8/12 at North Oconee, 6:30 p.m.
•8/17 at Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m.
•8/19 vs. East Hall, 6:30 p.m.
