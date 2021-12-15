The Red Raider girls’ basketball team felt the pain of “the one that got away” Tuesday, holding a nine-point lead with a couple of minutes remaining, then falling to North Oconee in overtime, 47-40.
“We really took control of it (the game) until about two minutes left,” said Red Raider head coach Dan Lampe. “We had three freshman out there on the fast break, and we were just up and down the court. It really looked good. Then they pressed us hard at the end and we just turned it over… We’re maturing. We’ve got to figure out how to finish games. We haven’t been in that position yet.”
Tiffany Wilson led Madison County with nine points and nine rebounds, followed by Kyrsten Watts and Janiah Borders with eight apiece.
Madison County (1-6) trailed 13-7 after one quarter, but jumped ahead 19-18 at the half and led 33-25 after three, with regulation ending with the score knotted at 38.
The loss to North Oconee followed a 61-46 loss at Jefferson Friday. Wilson led the team with 14 points and six boards, while Kelsie Gresham had 12 points and four steals.
“I can look at it and we can break it down into four main things as a team: crash the boards, box out well, sprint the court and defend the ball,” said Lampe. “If we keep improving on those four tenets, I really think we’ll really keep improving… We’re slowly getting better. I really like the direction we’re going.”
Madison County will visit Banks County Friday at 7 p.m. and Elbert County Saturday at 6 p.m., before opening the Red Raider Christmas tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home.
“We have to handle the post for Banks County and handle the speed, athleticism and shooting from Elbert County,” said Lampe. “They’ve got all of that. There’s a reason they’re ranked number one in the state.”
(0) comments
