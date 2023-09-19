The Madison County Red Raiders struggled in their return home Friday night against the North Oconee Titans and fell to 3-1 for the season.
In a game that was a shutout until the final minute of the game, the offense could not consistently move the ball against the Titan defense.
The lone score of the game for the Red Raiders was a short, but physical touchdown run from senior Zakhari Shiflet. He now has eight touchdowns in four games and has scored in every game this season.
Shiflet led the team in rushing with 19 carries for 90 yards. Camden Smith had seven carries for 46 yards. Zach Esters finished the game leading all Red Raider receivers with two catches and 25 yards. The punter Bryson Drake averaged 37.7 yards per punt.
The team struggled to prevent big plays on the other side of the ball as well, giving up two big scores early in the first quarter. The defense was not able to keep pace with the quick game offense of the Titans.
The Red Raiders will take what they can from Friday night’s loss and apply it to their upcoming bye week before traveling to Chestatee High School on Friday, Sept. 29.
