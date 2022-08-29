A huge crowd filled Raider Stadium Friday looking for a show. And that’s what they got: a back-and-forth, high-scoring slugfest between old area rivals. But the guys from Danielsville fell on the short side of the scoreboard in the home opener, with the Blue Devils taking the win, 48-34.
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said he was surprised by the scoring output from both teams.
“I was not expecting the score to get that much one way or the other,” he said.
Fans were still filing into the packed stadium in the second quarter Friday. Smith said the contest was a “pride game.”
“You play that for bragging rights,” said Smith of the Elbert County showdown. “It’s a local team. And we played them in the past and there’s a lot of people that take a lot of pride in winning that game. The bad thing that hurts is I feel it was a game we could have won.”
Madison County fell behind quickly Friday, with Elbert County marching 70 yards and scoring on a nine-yard run on the game’s opening drive. The Red Raiders then fumbled on their first offensive play from scrimmage, setting the Blue Devils up on the Red Raider 26 yard line, but AJ Reid picked off an Elbert pass at the goal line to end the scoring threat.
Madison County then drove 75 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Camden Smith, who finished with 180 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries, ran the ball in from 12 yards out with 5:28 to go in the first quarter. That PAT attempt failed and the Red Raiders trailed 7-6.
Elbert County scored again early in the second quarter on a 10-yard run to go up 14-6, but Madison County quickly answered when Smith broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run with 8:54 to go in the half. The two-point conversion failed and the Red Raiders trailed 14-12.
Elbert County running back Quan Moss scored his third touchdown of the night from 20 yards out with 6:08 to go in the half, putting the Blue Devils up 21-12.
Smith then answered with his third touchdown of the night, a three-yard run with 2:16 to go in the half. Zane Milz ran the ball in on the two-point conversion, and Madison County trailed 21-20.
But Elbert County’s Javyn Hickman hit Eli Harris for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds in the half, and the Blue Devils led 28-20 at the half.
Madison County mishandled the kickoff to open the second half, and the Blue Devils recovered on the Raider 13, with Hickman scoring on the next play to put Elbert County up 34-20.
“The opening kickoff of the second half hurt us,” said Smith. “We gave them a touchdown there. That was just a gimmie.”
But Madison County responded with 14 unanswered points to knot the score at 34.
“I was very proud of the way our kids played,” said Smith. “We fought the entire time. We got down two touchdowns to start early in the second half and we didn’t bat an eye. We kept playing. I didn’t see any quit in them. We battled until the end of the game. Very proud of that.”
Madison County pulled to within a touchdown when junior fullback/linebacker Zahkari Shiflet ran the ball in from two yards out with 8:54 to go in the third quarter. Shiflet then broke free for a 47-yard score with 3:51 to go in the third, and a Remington Gurley extra point knotted the score at 34.
“Shiflet really came out of his shell and ran the ball well for us,” said Smith of the back who finished with 11 carries for 96 yards and two scores.
Madison County didn’t score again, and Moss scored his fourth touchdown of the night with 1:40 to go in the third quarter to put the Blue Devils up, 41-34. Madison County turned the ball over with 7:29 left in the game, and Elbert County’s Hickman connected with Ty’rikis Jones for a 60-yard touchdown to close out the night’s scoring.
Both teams put up impressive offensive stats, with Madison County 342 rushing yards on 43 carries, and 46 yards in the air on 2-of-6 passing from Smith. Elbert County had 389 rushing yards on 50 carries and 151 through the air on 10-of-20 passing from Hickman. Cole Hillsman had a reception for 33 yards and rushed three times for 28 yards. Curion Hyche ran eight times for 33 yards. Vick Hajdu had a catch for 13 yards and Bryson Drake had three runs for 10 yards.
Smith said Braxton Waller and Will Huntsinger “played really well on the offensive line.”
“Justin Smith turned in another solid performance up front,” he added.
Smith said his team has plenty to work on during the off week before the Red Raiders host Cherokee Bluff Sept. 9.
“We played well enough offensively to win; defensively we didn’t,” he said. “There were still people flying around on both sides of the ball playing hard. If the kids are doing that, we can fix the mental breakdowns and some of the physical stuff.”
Smith said better tackling will be a focus.
“We didn’t tackle very well,” he said. “There were a lot of times we made contact in the backfield and let the guy off. A lot of that is because we’re tackling too high. But we got to get back to the basics both sides of the ball blocking and tackling. We’re going to focus on those things and focus on us and get better.”
