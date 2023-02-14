Madison County’s girls’ soccer team opened the season with a school-record four consecutive shutouts.
The Red Raiders blanked Banks County, 10-0; Winder-Barrow, 4-0; Hart County, 10-0; and Franklin County, 10-0, before falling 6-1 to North Oconee.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:16 pm
Emma Chason leads the team with 23 goals scored, followed by Coco Qiu, 6; Olivia McClure, 3; Ava McClure, 1; Andrea Perales, 1; Abby Waters, 1. McClure leads the team in assists.
“We've had our share of mercy-rule wins in the past, but three of the so close together speaks to a very dominant start,” said Madison County assistant coach Travis Moak.
Moak said the Red Raiders have a lot of confidence with more club/travel players than in years past. The team lost five key seniors from last year’s team but added several freshmen who are already making notable contributions, including Qiu.
“She is a very dynamic player who provides a lot of strength to our midfield and attack, she is the program's first ECNL-level club player, and her talent is immediately obvious,” said Moak.
He said Ada Peeples is one of the “team’s most determined competitors.
“She gives the team so many opportunities to move the ball forward into the attack with her relentless aggression,” said Moak. “Giselle Ruiz is a smart, consistent attacker with lots of confidence on the ball; she stepped into a difficult role for the team, assisting our main goal-scorers to help create the program's most high-powered attack ever.”
Makaylee West, a sophomore, is a field player turned goalie.
“Her competence from experience playing in the mid-field spills over into her role as the team's starting goalkeeper,” said Moak.
He said the defensive line is composed of returning defenders, centerbacks Marissa West and Ava McClure with Makenzie Lester and Lauren Bricker covering the outside duties. Senior Andrea Perales combines with Ada Peeples to provide defensive support through the middle third of the field
“The defensive unit works well together, and Coach (Lee) Reno and I agree that they are a strong point for the team this year.
The program’s all-time leading scorer, Chason, “is a force to be reckoned with more than ever this year,” said Moak.
“She displays a level of strength and determination that helps her lead the charge towards goal on most of our attacking opportunities,” said Moak.
Moak said he and Reno agree that the Red Raiders have 11 competent players with strong bench players, too.
“We're in an 11-team region this year — one of the largest in the entire state — so getting to the playoffs is going to be a major challenge,” said Moak. “He and I think we have a good chance, though: the coaches and girls don't take our successes or failures lightly, always demanding improvement. The first four games of the season, Banks, Winder-Barrow, Hart, and Franklin, showed us that we can outmatch other teams by a good margin. North Oconee's match-up, in spite of the scoreline, was a testament to the team's ability to maintain composure and play with true grit throughout the entirety of what could be one of the most difficult challenges of the season.”
The Red Raiders were scheduled to face Cedar Shoals Tuesday night and will visit East Hall Friday night. The team will visit Johnson Feb. 24.
