Madison County crossed the plate 10 times while picking up its 10th win, downing Habersham Central 10-3 at home Thursday.
The visiting Raiders jumped ahead 2-0, but the guys from Danielsville responded with a four-run, two-run rally in the bottom of the second and never trailed again. Cole Hillsman got Madison County on the board with a two-run double. Shane Little followed with a two-run single. Connor Smith singled home Cooper McFarlin in the third inning. The Red Raiders took advantage of Habersham errors and added four runs in the fourth inning. Ben Bray then singled home Hillsman in the fifth inning.
Hillsman led Madison County at the plate, going 1-for-3, with a double, three runs scored, two RBIs, a walk and stolen base.
Little went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a runs scored and a walk. Bray was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Eli Akins went 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored and a walk. Cooper Brown was 1-for-2 with one run scored and a walk. Smith went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Tristan Poss got the win, who struck out two, while giving up two earned runs, six hits and two walks in three innings. Chris Wilbanks pitched three innings in relief, striking out six, allowing two hits, one earned run and a walk. Hillsman struck out one in a perfect inning of relief.
Through 17 games, six Red Raiders with at least 40 at bats are hitting at least .300. Little leads the team at .432, followed by McFarlin, .362; Lane Nix, .360; Bray, .354; Brown, .333; and Hillsman, .314.
