Madison County picked up its first win of the year, knocking off Commerce on the road, 39-32, Nov. 23.
Tiffany Wilson and Mallory Bates led the Red Raiders with 12 points apiece. Kate Bray finished with five, while Kyrsten Watts and Kelsie Graham had four each and Janiah Borders had two.
“It was all hustle,” said Red Raider head coach Dan Lampe, whose squad improved to 1-1. “We were out of position a lot, but I tell them all the time, hustle makes up for a lot of bad habits or being in the wrong place. If you’re hustling, good things happen.”
Lampe said Commerce is a good shooting team. So, he aimed to disrupt the Tigers’ flow. The Red Raiders relentlessly pressed the home team.
“I felt we outhustled them,” said Lampe. “They’re a good shooting team. And if you can turn over a good shooting team, they don’t hit their shots as well. That’s what we wanted to do, up tempo it, create a lot of havoc, chaos, so they can’t run their set stuff and hit their shots.”
The Red Raiders forced many turnovers, though the Red Raider offense had some struggles, too.
“We got good interior passing, but bad finishes,” said Lampe. “We missed so many layups. We could have really stretched it out, but that’s the learning thing, just settle down and do what we need to do.”
Madison County hosts Elbert County Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Red Raiders’ first home game. Lampe said Elbert is one of the state’s top teams. The team will then visit East Jackson at 7 p.m. Friday and host Banks County at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.