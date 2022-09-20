Offensive production

Reagan Fulcher and the Madison County Red Raider softball team swung hot bats this past week in four wins.

Madison County bats are smoking. The Red Raiders put up 43 runs over the past four games during a four-game win streak.

“We’ve had a lot of our kids stepping up, kids that were struggling a little bit and worked hard in the cages,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “They’re getting the ball in play and making some big things happen. It’s good when your lineup one through nine can get on base. They’ve been able to do that and put the ball in play well.”

