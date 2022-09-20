Madison County bats are smoking. The Red Raiders put up 43 runs over the past four games during a four-game win streak.
“We’ve had a lot of our kids stepping up, kids that were struggling a little bit and worked hard in the cages,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “They’re getting the ball in play and making some big things happen. It’s good when your lineup one through nine can get on base. They’ve been able to do that and put the ball in play well.”
Madison County, 10-9 overall and 5-5 in region play heading into a Tuesday game with East Forsyth, will face Seckinger at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a region matchup.
Morgan said he’s seen improvement in his team in the second half of the season.
“Going through the second half of the season, I think right now we’re a much better team top to bottom,” he said.
Madison County followed up an 11-3 win over Lumpkin last Monday with an 18-2 blowout win over Chestatee, piling up 20 hits in the game. Seven players turned in two-hit performances at the plate, including Michaela Cromer, Katie Dixon, Samantha England, Lexi Thomas, Marlee Brown, Mary Drayke Summers and Lily Pittman, who homered and drove in four runs. Summers and Annalee Hay both doubled for the Raiders. Cromer stole two bases.
Laney Cox and Bailey Smith combined in the circle in a five-inning, six strikeout performance.
The Red Raiders followed that up Thursday with an 8-6 win over East Hall at home, grabbing an early 7-2 lead, then holding on for the victory. Madison County scored three times in the first inning and four in the second, with Sam Minish doubling home Cromer, Reagan Fulcher singling home Minish, and Brown singling home Marleana Duncan. The Raiders added an insurance run in the fourth on an RBI single by Brown, driving home Fulcher.
The Raiders collected nine hits on the day, led by Fulcher, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Brown was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Minish and Lexi Thomas both doubled for the Raiders, who stole five bases on the day, with Cromer and Fulcher swiping two bags and Minish stealing one.
Smith went the distance in the circle, allowing just three hits in seven innings.
Madison County then avenged a loss earlier in the season to Social Circle, downing the Redskins 6-0 Monday.
Smith and Samantha England combined for the shutout win, with Smith going three innings and fanning four batters while allowing three hits and England going four innings in relief, allowing three hits while fanning two.
The Red Raiders, who tallied six hits on the night, put up runs in the first and fifth innings, then rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh, which included a two-run line drive double to center field by Fulcher and an RBI single to center by Thomas.
Cromer led the Raiders, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.